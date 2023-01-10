Kentucky to retire jersey in Mike Pratt’s honor Published 10:40 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Kentucky will honor one of its own this season.

The school will retire a jersey in Mike Pratt’s honor on Feb. 4 when the Wildcats host Florida. Pratt spent 21 years as an analyst on the UK Radio Network and passed away on June 16, 2022. He played for the Wildcats from 1966-70 and scored 1.359 points and grabbed 718 rebounds during his career. He will be represented by his wife, Marcia, and members of his family.

“It is with deep gratitude that we recognize the contributions of Mike Pratt by raising his banner in the rafters of Rupp Arena,” Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said. “From his time as an All-American and All-SEC player, helping lead us to championship seasons, to his two decades of insightful commentary on our radio broadcasts, Mike occupies a special place in the hearts of the Big Blue Nation and the history of UK Athletics. We look forward to honoring the Pratt family at this event.”

Kentucky coach John Calipari praised the school’s decision to retire a jersey in Pratt’s honor.

“I could not be more excited for Mike and his family to be honored in this way,” Calipari said. “His jersey in the rafters ensures he will be remembered forever, and there is not a player or representative of this program that is more deserving of this special recognition.”

Pratt was inducted into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009, the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame in 2010 and the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019. His will be the 45th retired jersey to hang in the rafters of the arena.