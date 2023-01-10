Bears tickle the twine against St. Henry Published 2:02 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing Writer

Harlan County nailed 12 treys and placed four players in double figures as the Bears defeated St. Henry 75-65 in the Raymond Reed Classic at South Laurel on Saturday.

It was Harlan County’s fifth consecutive victory.

Junior guard Trent Noah led HC with 20 points. Sophomore guard Maddox Huff scored 18. Daniel Carmical, a senior guard, fired in 15 points, while junior guard Jonah Swanner tossed in 13. Jaycee Carter added nine points.

Noah, Carmical, and Huff each drained four 3-pointers.

Senior guard Matt Resing paced St. Henry (5-8) with 23 points. Jack Grayson, also a senior guard, followed with 12, and senior guard Ethan Kaiser added 10. Brandon Fedders, also a senior, scored eight. Carson Shae collected seven points.

The Black Bears jumped out to a 19-16 advantage after one quarter. A 27-17 outburst in the third period gave HC a 46-33.

The Crusaders cut the deficit to 62-56 at the end of the third quarter.

HC outscored St. Henry 16-9 in the fourth period.

In other Raymond Reed Classic action, Frederick Douglass (11-2) defeated Boone County 87-41, Louisville Trinity (13-4) topped Corbin 61-51, and South Laurel (11-4) downed Bell County 59-44.

Harlan County (12-3) played at Clay County on Monday.

The Bears will travel to Middlesboro for a girls’/boys’ 52nd District doubleheader on Friday and returns home to host the Knox Central Panthers on Saturday.

Bears down North Laurel

A fourth-quarter scoring outburst lifts Harlan County past visiting South Laurel 71-63

The Cardinals took a 52-51 edge into the final period. The Black Bears used a 20-11 run in the last eight minutes to win for the fourth straight game.

It also marked the fourth consecutive victory for HC over the Cardinals.

Junior guard Trent Noah poured in 34 points to lead the Bears. He hit 11 of 14 from the floor. Sophomore guard Maddox Huff followed with 16 points and had six rebounds, while Jonah Swanner, a junior guard, scored 11 points and grabbed six boards.

HC also got six points from Daniel Carmical. Jaycee Carter and Brody Napier each added two points.

The Black Bears shot 54 percent from the field on 25 of 46.

Sophomore forward Jordan Mabe paced South Laurel with 16 points. Senior guard Eli Gover tossed in 14 points. Caden Jones, a senior forward, added 12 points, while Parker Payne, a senior guard, contributed 11.

The Cards hit 25 of 59 from the floor for 50 percent.

South Laurel took a 17-15 edge after one quarter and led 34-33 at halftime.

Both teams scored 18 points in the third quarter before Harlan County took over.

The Cardinals committed 13 turnovers while HC made 11.