Johnny Blair Mills, 77 Published 3:17 pm Monday, January 9, 2023

Johnny Blair Mills, age 77, of Elizabethton, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold, “Doc” Mills and Lois Mills. He is survived by his loving wife, Carla; son, Hannon Howard and his wife, Jennifer, and two grandsons, Brody and Holston Howard; brother; Bobby and his wife, Cheryl Mills; sister Kim and her husband, Larry Salyer; brother, David and his wife Cathy Mills; niece, Caytie Maupin and her children, Ella, Lucy, and Gib; niece, Marla and her husband John Mazzarella and their children, Sunny and Grace; and niece Meg and her husband, Scott Michaud and their children Mea, Maggie and Maxie.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 2:30pm at Elizabethton High School in the gymnasium.

Online Condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to assist the Mills family.