Corena B. Hinman, 91 Published 11:19 am Thursday, January 5, 2023

Corena B. Hinman of Bedford passed away peacefully at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis just after 3:00 a.m. the morning of January 3rd, 2023 at the age of 91 after having suffered a stroke on December 28th. Her sons Jeff and Howard along with nephew Mark Richardson were at her bedside during much of this time and she passed very peacefully.

Corena was a beloved mother and selflessly dedicated to her family throughout her lifetime. She had three sons, Tony Hinman – a decorated Vietnam Veteran (deceased), Howard Hinman (married to Nadya Hinman) of San Antonio, Texas, Jeff Hinman (with Shannon Rogers), of Jackson Hole, Wyoming along with her nephew, Mark Richardson, who watched over her lovingly the last years of her life. There are many others she warmly embraced as her extended family. Several today note her as having been their “real” or “second” mother and she was immensely loving and proud of all. Her home was open and welcome to others and it was as if she watched over an entire cadre of children, forming lifelong bonds.

Further blessed by her love and inspiration are six grandchildren: Fairiz Azizi, Farah Hinman, Julianna Armejo, Josh Hinman, Justin Hinman, and Sydnie Hinman. She also dearly loved five great-grandchildren: Abby Hall, Tyler and Macy Armejo, and Ari and Isa Hinman as well as Shannon’s son Hunter Bakus.

Corena’s journey began in 1931 in the small town of Kitts, nestled among the coal mining communities of Harlan County, Kentucky. She grew up in poverty as a coal miner’s daughter. Undaunted, she was a top student, Homecoming Queen, and as a remarkable young woman of 18, she decided to strike out on her own to Louisville where she later met and married Ronald F. Hinman. She then set her sights on building a family, and lived as far east as Copenhagen, Denmark and as far west as California before settling in Bedford in 1967, and later Mitchell. In Bedford, she worked as a Journalist and Photographer for the Times Mail and co-owned multiple businesses in Lawrence County with her late husband, Ronald, including the four Hub Restaurants. They later moved to Jackson Hole, Wyoming and together with son Jeff established successful businesses there as well. In retirement they chose to return to Bedford. She always loved this community very much, and it loved her back, for which she was profoundly grateful.

Her powerful influence on the lives of her sons, her grandchildren, her nephew Mark, and her extended cadre blossomed into a variety of successes person by person and she was always there for everyone, incredibly generous, and played a dear and key role in their lives and the lives of their families.

The community is invited to join the family on Saturday, January 7, between 4 and 7pm at Chastain Funeral Home in Mitchell, Indiana. A private burial will take place at 1pm Sunday in the Mitchell Cemetery.

Corena was preceded in death by her husband Ronald F. Hinman, son Tony Hinman, her mother Fannie Mae Shockley, her father Golden Miracle, brother Arthur “Bud” Osborne and sister Eva Rowland.

Donations to the Lawrence County Boys and Girls Club in her memory would be appreciated in lieu of flowers.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chastainfuneralhome.com