Harlan County Courthouse News

Marriage Licenses Tim K. Bowman, 59, of Grays Knob, to Barbara J. Niday, 49, of Wallins. Arvil Wynn Jr., 66, of Evarts, to Gwendolyn Manning, 64, of Evarts. Roger Smith, 75, of Harlan, to Mary Ann Walters, 71, of Baxter. Joseph Kale Caldwell, 30, of Calvin, to Courtney Jade Grubbs, 19, of Cawood. Toby Christopher Short, 42, of Harlan, to Jessica Lynn Vanwinkle, 39, of Loyall.

Civil Lawsuits

Phillip Anthony Short vs. Robin Gail Blanton — dissolution of marriage.

Community Trust Bank vs. Cynthia Howard, et al. — seller plaintiff good/debt collection.

U.S. Bank National Association, d/b/a Elan, vs. Joseph A. Campbell — credit card debt collection.

Discover Bank vs. Linda D. Noe — contract dispute.

Vonda Baker vs. Cecil Baker — dissolution of marriage.

John Scruggs vs. Savannah Scruggs — dissolution of marriage.

Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC, vs. Patricia Greer, et al, — contract dispute.

Joanie Lee Clemmons vs. Jerry Franklin Clemmons — dissolution of marriage.

John David Dunson vs. Mary Osborne Dunson — child support.

American Express National Bank vs. Amanda Birman — credit card debt collection.

Johnathan Adams vs. Linda Adams — custody.

Brandy Lee Lynn Caldwell vs. Brandon Caldwell — dissolution of marriage.

Kristopher McReynolds vs. Natasha Dean — custody.

Jeremy and Cassandra Cooper vs. Mary Helen and William Ivy — custody.

Newrez, LLC, d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Services, vs. Joshua Napier — foreclosure.

District Court

Douglas Ray Lamb, 67, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $163.

Paul Lunsford , 55, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — dismissed.

Mary M. Madden, 35, driving under the influence of a substance (first offense) — pleaded guilty, fined $908, sentenced to seven days in jail and sentenced to driving school.

Joseph E. Gilliam, 51, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $138.

Joshua R. Noe, 37, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license plate not illuminated, failure to wear seat belt — first charge, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charges, dismissed.

Charles E. Gibson, 71, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

Marshall Tyler Adams, 21, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespassing — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Emilee Grace Blevins, 22, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $138.

Justin Brown, 42, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Justin D. Brown, 42, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, menacing, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), second-degree disorderly conduct — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Brett L. Farley, 23, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

Jonathan R. Phillips, 35, speeding (16 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $165.

Hillary C. Dean, 67, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

Matthew Jack Doepel, 22, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $138.

Meredith N. Cottrell, 44, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

Todd Ellis, 42, speeding (13 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $159.

Kristie Jones, 36, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

Ryan Gage Estep, 32, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $153.

Teresa Jeanette Boggs, 50, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

Tina Nichole Sutton, 45, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $138.

Kenneth J. Cottrell, 18, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

Tyler Maggard, 27, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — dismissed, victim not present.

Christopher Dean Bolton, 27, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $163.

Heather R. Mumford, 47, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

Ginger Joseph, 58, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $138.

Lynn Farley, 69, license plate not illuminated — pleaded guilty, sentenced to one day in jail.

Candice Fee, 40, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Joel N. Thomas, 28, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $153.

Jane Hatmaker, 55, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

Hubert L. Hall, 38, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 12 months in jail. Probated 24 months, no contact with Kathleen Hall.

Hubert Lee Hall, 38, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 12 months in jail. Probated 24 months, no contact with Kathleen Hall.

Regina Hall, 52, speeding (14 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $161.

Jared Michael Eldridge, 19, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

Chad A. Cox, 45, speeding (19 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $171.

Robert G. Burke, 77, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

Danny Ray Hatfield, 49, speeding (21 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $193.

Julie Marie Mack, 59, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $138.

Sherard Phillips, 39, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

Terry W. Lefevers, 68, speeding (16 miles per hour over the limit) –dismissed on warning.

Marcella Jean Stevens, 31, speeding (16 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $165.

Matthew Michael Kelly, 44, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $138.

Douglas Nickols, 69, speeding (21 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $193.

Katherine Lucille Helton, 34, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

James D. Yonts, 63, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $138.

Arthur B. Cornett, 64, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

Henrietta S. Turner, 63, speeding (19 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $171.

Herman Polly, 68, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

Melissa M. Gaither, 44, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $153.