Harlan basketball notebook: Boys win two in Bath Co.; girls go 1-2 in Berea Published 3:26 pm Monday, January 2, 2023

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

Harlan defeated host Bath County and Bishop Brossart while falling to Frederick Douglass in the Dan Swartz Classic last week.

The Green Dragons overpowered Bath County, coached by former South Laurel coach Steve Wright, 96-77 in Friday’s third-place game.

Harlan, who hit 42 3-pointers in the three-day tournament, made 17 against Bath County.

Senior guard Kaleb McLendon nailed six treys and powered the Dragons with 26 points. Eighth-grader guard Trenton Cole hit seven of eight 3’s to finish with 21 points. Kyler McLendon, a junior guard, scored 18 points and had seven assists. Jaedyn Gist contributed 14 points. Dylan Cox tossed in six, while Connor Daniels added three. Will Austin, Cameren Maples, Nate Montanaro, and Matthew Pennington all had two points.

Harlan shot 58 percent from the field on 37 of 64 from the floor. The Dragons hit 17 of 34 3-pointers and dished out 30 assists.

Austin grabbed 11 rebounds for Harlan.

Senior point guard Zachary Otis led the 8-3 Wildcats with 34 points. Junior forward Jayce Smith scored 10.

Harlan suffered a 63-54 loss to Frederick Douglass on Thursday.

The 9-2 Broncos won the tournament.

Sophomore Armelo Boone carried Frederick Douglass with 18 points. Aveion Chenault, also a sophomore, followed with 13, and senior Kai Simpson added 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Gist led Harlan with 18 points. Kaleb McLendon scored 14 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Austin tossed in 10 points and had 10 boards. Kyler McLendon added seven points. Cole finished with three, and Pennington collected two.

Cole nailed 10 3-pointers on Wednesday and finished with 30 points as the Green Dragons opened the classic with an 82-43 whipping of Bishop Brossart.

Harlan made 18 of 37 treys and 30 of 60 field goals for the game.

Kyler McLendon poured in 16 points, while brother Kaleb McLendon added 12 points for the Dragons. Gist tossed in eight, while Connor Daniels scored six. Austin added four, while Pennington and Montanaro each had three.

Harlan outrebounded Bishop Brossart 43-31. Austin had a game-high 13 rebounds. Gist pulled down 11.

Kyler McLendon dishes out eight assists. Gist added six. The Green Dragons had 23 total assists.

Senior forward Mason Sepate paced the Mustangs with 11 points.

Harlan (11-2) returns to action Thursday at Knox Central. The Dragons will open the 13th Region All “A” Classic at Barbourville against Lynn Camp on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Harlan beats Eastern, falls to Madison Central, Floyd Central in Berea Classic

The Harlan Lady Dragons finished the Berea Holiday Classic 1-2 last week.

On Tuesday, Harlan opened the tournament with a 70-35 win over Louisville Eastern.

The Lady Dragons fell to Madison Central on Wednesday, 67-35, and dropped a 65-54 decision to Floyd Central on Thursday.

Senior point guard Kennedy Harvel scored 22 points, while senior forward Jada Johnson had 12 points and 14 rebounds to lead Floyd Central.

Sophomore guard AymannI Wynn paced Harlan with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Junior guard Emma Owens scored 13 points. Kylie Noe and Leah Davis each added nine points. Peighton Jones had two.

The Lady Dragons faced four trouble early and often. Wynn, Noe, and Jones all fouled out.

The Lady Jaguars hit 26 of 32 free throws in the game.

Harlan jumped out to a 19-8 advantage after one period and led 32-27 at halftime.

Floyd Central outscored the Lady Dragons 22-9 in the third quarter as the Lady Jaguars took a 49-41 lead into the final period.

Floyd Central held a 17-13 scoring advantage in the final right minutes

The Lady Jaguars outrebounded Harlan 47-27.

Floyd Central committed 17 turnovers, while the Lady Dragons made 12.

On Wednesday, Harlan struggled offensively against Madison Central.

The Lady Dragons fell behind 20-9 after one quarter and trailed 37-18 at the break. Harlan was held scoreless in the quarter as Central stretched the lead to 53-18.

The Lady Dragons managed to hold a 17-14 edge in the fourth period.

Junior forward Bailey Hensley led the Lady Indians with 17 points. Sophomore forward Nataya Strader scored 14 points.

The Lady Dragons got 14 points from Noe. Wynn scored nine. Davis scored four, and Shelby Doan added three. Emma Owens was held to two points. Addison Campbell finished with two.

Harlan’s 35-point win over Eastern in the tournament opener was the lone bright spot.

The Harlan Lady Dragons placed four in double figures, led by Owens with 20 points, Wynn with 19 points, and 10 rebounds. Noe and David each scored 10. Noe also grabbed eight boards. Peyshaunce Wynn added three points.

For Aymanni Wynn, she joined the school’s 1,000-point club.

Senior forward Ava Foos paced Eastern with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

The Lady Dragons raced to a 15-2 advantage after one quarter. Harlan led 28-11 at intermission. The lead swelled to 51-27 at the end of the third period.

The Lady Dragons outscored Eastern 19-8 in the fourth quarter.

Harlan forced Eastern into 25 turnovers. The Lady Dragons had 15.

Eastern held a 45-35 advantage on the boards.

Harlan (4-7) plays Middlesboro (1-9) on Monday in the opening round of the 13th Region All “A” Classic at HHS.

Williamsburg (6-3) plays Barbourville (1-6) on Monday.

Jackson County (10-2) was slated to play Lynn Camp (3-8) in Tuesday’s only game.

The semifinals are scheduled for Thursday, beginning at 6 p.m. The championship game will be played Friday at 7.