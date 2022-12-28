Lady Dragons score some ‘Ws’ in tournament play Published 4:33 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

Harlan finished the Jim Lankster Classic at Sayre High School in Lexington with a 61-50 victory Thursday over Garrard County.

The Lady Dragons dropped a 51-50 loss to Sayre on Wednesday and lost to Estill County 62-38 in the tournament opener on Tuesday.

Sophomore guard Aymanni Wynn fired 30 points to lead Harlan in scoring. Junior point guard Emma Owens added 16. Addison Campbell scored six while Peyshaunce Wynn had three.

Peighton Jones, Addison Jackson, and Reagan Goodman each added two.

Junior Sarah Jennings led the 0-9 Lady Lions with 23 points. Keannah Childress, also a junior, contributed 11 points.

Senior guard Kylie Dennis scored 30 points as Sayre edged Harlan on Wednesday. Sophia Richardson, also a senior guard, added 17 points for the Lady Spartans.

Wynn scored 23 to carry Harlan. Owens added 14 points. Jones and Goodman tossed in seven and six points, respectively.

Junior forward Haley Angel poured in 20 points as Estill County cruised to the win.

Jaycie Long scored 15 and Sarah Baker added 12 for the Lady Engineers.

Wynn paced the Lady Dragons with 12 points. Owens followed with eight, and Reagan Goodman had seven points and six rebounds. Campbell tossed in three, while Gracie Hensley added two.

Shelby Doan tallied one.

The Lady Dragons were without sophomore guards Kylie Noe and Leah Davis for the tournament.

In other tournament action, Estill County went 3-0 to win the championship. Sayre finished second, with Harlan placing third, followed by Garrard County.

Harlan (4-5) defeated Eastern 70-35 in the opening round of the Berea Holiday Classic on Tuesday.

The classic also includes Corbin, Clay County, and Jackson County from the 13th Region.