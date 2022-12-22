Lady Bears beat Claiborne, Lee to win Farmer and Miners Classic Published 12:41 pm Thursday, December 22, 2022

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

Harlan County was pushed into overtime on Tuesday in the Farmers and Miners Classic in Lee (Va.) against Claiborne (Tenn.).

The Lady Bears used a 13-2 spurt in OT to defeat the Lady Bulldogs 68-57.

The game was tied at 55-all at the end of regulation.

Senior guard Hailey Austin nailed two 3-pointers, and sophomore guard Kylie Jones hit another in overtime for the Lady Bears.

Senior guard Jaylin Smith poured in 23 points to lead the Lady Bears. Taytum Griffin, another senior guard, scored 13 points. Austin finished with nine. Faith Hoskins tossed in seven.

Harlan County also had six points from Paige Phillips and five by Jones and Ella Karst.

Senior guard Taylor Presnell paced Claiborne with 16 points. Senior forward Hannah Fugate followed with 14.

Allie Jones scored seven, while Emma Myatt and Jordan Fultz tallied six apiece. Ily Bussell and Addie Brooks each contributed four points for the Lady Bulldogs.

The game was even at 12-12 after eight minutes of play before Claiborne took a 36-24 advantage at halftime as Fugate scored nine points and Myatt had six points and

Harlan County fought back in the third quarter, using a 20-6 outburst, led by Smith with six points. Griffin added five and Austin nailed a trey. HC held a 44-42 edge entering the fourth period.

The Lady Bulldogs outscored HCHS 13-11 in the fourth quarter to force OT

Karst fired in 22 points to lead HC past Lee 70-22 in Tuesday’s opening game.

No other scoring information was available.

The Lady Bears were without the services of senior center Taylor Lunsford.

Harlan County (8-2) returns to action Dec. 28-30 in the Chain Rock Classic at Pineville High School.

The Lady Bears will take on district-rival Middlesboro on Dec. 28 (12:45 p.m.), followed by the host Lady Lions at 4:15 p.m., on Dec. 29, and faces John Hardin on Dec. 30 at 11 a.m.