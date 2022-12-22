Goldia King Lee Published 1:42 pm Thursday, December 22, 2022

Goldia King Lee, our beloved mother, joined our Heavenly Father! She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and cat mom.

She is survived by 11 siblings; four daughters, Barbara Barger of Hustonville, KY, Janet Thompson and husband Mark of Wichita Falls, TX, Laurie Markve and husband Marty of Tishomingo, OK, and Debbie Giroir and husband Walter of Bridgeport, TX; nine grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and two cats, Oreo and Skittles! She will be forever loved and missed.

Goldia is preceded in death by her parents, Viola and Rowland King; her husband, Fred Lee; and her brother, Roger King.