Harlan County Courthouse News Published 10:22 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Civil Lawsuits

• Octavia D. Fields vs. Willie D. Galloway II, et al — automobile accident.

• Heather Daniels vs. Kevin Hampton, et al — dog bite.

• Dorothy Dean vs. Kaitlynn E. Helton — child support and medical insurance.

• DNF Associates, LLC, vs. Shelley M. Engle — contract dispute.

• The estate of Georgia D. Polson vs. Mercy Ambulance of Evansville, Incorporation — medical malpractice.

• Dustin Scott vs. Jacqueline Scott — dissolution of marriage.

• Marcus Rentals, LLC, vs. Candace Toler — contract dispute.

• Elda Maria Combs-Bledsoe vs. Brandon Scott Bledsoe — dissolution of marriage.

• Destiny S. Bryant vs. Rolland J. Bryant — child support.

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company vs. Jerry Elliott, et al — automobile dispute.

• Jimmy Lee Holland vs. Heather L. Osborne — custody.

• Timothy W. Tolliver vs. Leonard J. Asher — automobile dispute.

District Court

• Bryan Harris, 43, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — jury trial scheduled Jan. 24, 2023.

• Jimmy Anderson, 40, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $59 (court costs waived).

• Jimmy Anderson, 40, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $110 (court costs waived).

• Jimmy Anderson, 40, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived).

• Jimmy Ray Anderson, 40, no operator’s)moped license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card — first charges, amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $575 ($459 suspended, court costs waived) on the first three charges; other charges, dismissed.

• Justin McQueen, 34, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Jan. 10.

• Deanna Bowling, 57, second-degree burglary — waived to grand jury (bond set at $15,000 at 10 percent).

• Jimmy Holbrook, 51, theft by deception (under $500) — jury trial scheduled Jan. 24.

• Jason Callahan, 30, second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), menacing — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 60 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Jerry D. Garrett, 56, failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, no operator’s/moped license, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license, criminal littering, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license — pretrial conference scheduled March 20.

• Chastity Gail Collett, 43, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — waived to grand jury (bond set at $7,000 at 10 percent).

• Charles D. Jones, 37, fourth-degree assault (minor injury), alcohol intoxication in a public place — pretrial conference scheduled March 13.

• Ralph Fleenor, 27, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), falsely reporting incident to law enforcement — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 60 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Ralph Fleenor, 27, no lights on bicycle, operating a non-motor under the influence of intoxication — first charge, dismissed; other charge, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Jason Haynes, 41, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), second-degree wanton endangerment (police officer) — continued for jury trial Jan. 24.

• Will Norris, 26, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), improper use of temporary tag when required, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Sept. 26 (bond set at $30,000 at 10 percent).

• Donnie Lawson, 45, three counts of fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — pretrial conference scheduled March 13.

• Abigail K. Hickey, 24, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — jury trial scheduled Jan. 10.

• Paul G. Cook, 67, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Feb. 6.

• Jeremy Bryant, 43, failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Shawn Dylan Burke, 27, of Lynch, speeding (19 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Jan. 31.

• Edward Maggard, 46, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), improper display of registration plate, failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s license (autocycle), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Jason Maggard, 43, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. — continued for jury trial Jan. 24.

• Tyler Baker, 20, menacing, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Robert Lee Smith, 53, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled March 13.

• James Aaron Brown, 22, failure to wear seat belt — dismissed on warning.

• Marcus Saylor, 21, third-degree attempted burglary, resisting arrest — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled March 13.