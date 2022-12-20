Girls’ basketball notebook: Lady Bears win Pineville tussle, Lady Dragons torch the nets Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

Pineville and Harlan County looked like a showdown coming into play on Friday’s girls’ basketball game at HC.

Harlan County coach Anthony Nolan had the right game plan as the Lady Bears posted a 61-44 win over the Lady Lions.

Nolan planned to shut down Pineville’s Nadine Johnson.

Johnson was held to 15 points on six-of-21 shooting. The Lady Lions also got 15 points from Abby Jackson.

Junior guard Ella Karst of HC led all scorers with 19 points. She hit seven of 11 from the field. Smith, a senior guard, scored 16 points. Taytum Griffin added 12 points.

HC also received four points from Paige Phillips, followed by three points from both Taylor Lunsford and Kylie Jones. Hailey Austin and Maddi Middleton scored two apiece.

Ava Arnett tossed in seven points for Pineville. Kameryn Biliter added three. Rachel Howard and Malley Smith each scored two.

The Lady Bears jumped out to an 18-7 lead after eight minutes.

The second quarter was an offensive struggle for both teams as Harlan County held a 9-8 edge in the period and led 27-15 at the break.

The lead, which HC never lost during the game, grew to 43-24 after the third quarter.

Pineville managed to outscored the Lady Bears 20-18 in the final period.

Harlan County shot 45 percent from the field on 25 of 55 shooting. The Lady Lions hit 14 of 47 from the field for 39 percent.

The Lady Bears held a 37-26 rebounding advantage. Smith grabbed 11, and Lunsford had seven for HC, while Johnson pulled down 11 for Pineville.

HC improved to 14-1 all-time against the Lady Lions. The two schools are slated to play against in Pineville on Dec. 29.

Harlan County (6-2) will play Lee (VA.) on Tuesday at 6 p.m., as well as Claiborne (Tenn.) at 8, in the Farmers & Miners Classic at Lee High School.

Pineville (6-2) will open play in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic at Gatlinburg-Pittman High School beginning Tuesday.

Harlan beats Middlesboro

The Harlan Lady Dragons dressed nine players on Friday, and all but one scored as Harlan rolled to a 68-31 district win over Middlesboro.

Sophomore guard Aymanni Wynn fired in 28 points, and junior point guard Emma Owens scored 21 for the Lady Dragons.

“I was glad for Aymanni Wynn tonight. She’s put in a lot of time. She’s already had some games where she shot it well,” said Harlan coach Tiffany Hamm-Rowe. “I’m glad she had a game to show off the work she’s done.”

In the first half, sophomore guard Kylie Noe was injured and didn’t return in the second half. She finished with four points.

Peighton Jones and Addison Jackson each added five points, while Peyshaunce Wynn scored three. Raegan Goodman and Gracie Hensley tallied one apiece.

The Lady Dragons were without sophomore guard Leah Davis once again. Junior forward Carly Madden recently left the team.

Keevi Betts, a sophomore guard, paced Middlesboro with 18 points.

The Lady Jackets have struggled after five games and dropped to 0-5 on the season.

Harlan connected on 10 of 23 3-pointers, with Aymanni Wynn and Owens nailing three each.

Middlesboro shot 25 percent from the field on nine of 36.

After Betts opened the scoring, Aymanni Wynn had two baskets while Jackson and Owens each made 3-pointers to a 10-2 advantage at the 5:15 mark.

Treys by Aymanni Wynn and Noe allowed the Lady Dragons to take a 23-9 lead into the second period.

Betts scored seven of the Lady Jacket’s nine points.

Aymanni Wynn scored six points as Harlan opened the quarter with a 14-6 run.

Another 3-pointer by Owens gave the Lady Dragons a 41-20 halftime cushion.

Aymanni Wynn poured in seven points during the third period, and Jones scored five as the Harlan lead swelled to 55-25 after three quarters.

Owens and Aymanni Wynn tossed in five each, and Peyshaunce Wynn scored her first varsity points with a 3-pointer to close the game.

“Emma is so unselfish. She can get into the teeth of the defense, and she can score it,” said Rowe. “ Her and Aymanni lead for us. They both played a well-rounded game.

“We’ve struggled down here the last couple of years, so I’m grateful to be 1-0 in the district and get a win on the road.”

It marked the 70th time the two schools have played since 1998. The Lady Dragons has won 44 times, including seven out of the last nine games.

Harlan (2-3) returned to action Tuesday in the Jim Lankster Classic at Sayre High School against Estill County. The score was not available as of press time.

The Lady Dragons are slated to face Sayre on Wednesday and Garrard County on Thursday to conclude the tournament.

Middlesboro visited Lynn Camp on Tuesday before hosting Clay County on Wednesday.