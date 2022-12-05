Holiday golf tees off at Kingdom Come State Park Published 4:24 pm Monday, December 5, 2022

Kingdom Come State Park in Cumberland is once again offering up an opportunity to revel in the Christmas spirit while enjoying the park’s beauty and having some fun playing mini golf as the park’s Wonderland Mini Golf returns to entertain folks of all ages.

According to the Kingdom Come State Park Manager Sherry Cornett, this is the event’s second installment.

“We have thousands and thousands of Christmas lights throughout the miniature golf course,” Cornett said. “You can play or just walk through the course and look at the lights.”

The entire mini golf course, as well as the gift shop, feature unique decorations designed to instill the Christmas spirit.

“We have a light tunnel and other displays,” Cornett explained.

Hot chocolate is available in the Kingdom Come State Park Gift Shop, right next to the miniature golf course, for those looking to combat the chilly December weather.

Winterland Mini Golf began on Thanksgiving and will continue every weekend throughout December. Cornett said that the activity has already been popular with the public.

“Thanksgiving weekend was our best weekend so far,” Cornett said. “A lot of people came out, had some hot chocolate, and enjoyed the lights. It’s been great so far.”

The miniature golf course is located next to the Gift Shop at the entrance to the park.

Cornett mentioned there might be additions to the park’s Christmas schedule, such as a tree lighting ceremony and a possible appearance by The Grinch. However, details have yet to be finalized at this time.

Winterland Mini Golf is happening at Kingdom Come State Park Dec. 9 – 11, Dec. 16 – 18, and Dec. 30 – Jan. 1. Hours are 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is $3.50 per person.

For more information on future events, go to the Kingdom Come State Park Facebook page.