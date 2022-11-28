Thelma Parker Witt, 79 Published 9:21 am Monday, November 28, 2022

Thelma Parker Witt, 79, of Stanford, KY passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Born on August 24, 1943 in Highsplint, KY to the late Howard and Laura Williams Parker. She is the widow to the late Thomas Witt, Jr. Thelma loved the Lord and was of the Church of God Faith. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, singing, rose bushes. Her favorite was tuning into WDFB-AM Christian Radio and listening to Mildred Drake.

Survivors include two step-sons, Gary Witt (Janice) of Stanford and Darrell Witt (Melinda) of Michigan; two step-daughters, Patricia Collins (Steve) of Stanford and Karen Curry of Stanford; one niece, Tammy Shackleford; grandchildren, great-grandchildren with one on the way; several nieces and nephews; and Linda Sheets and Regina Buchanan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Witt, Jr.; parents, Howard and Laura Parker; step-son, Billy Witt; one sister, Lillian Buchanan; one niece, Donna Riley; and one nephew, Howard Dwayne Buchanan.

A one-day service has been scheduled for Friday, November 25, 2022 at Spurlin Funeral Home in Stanford, KY. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Scotty Witt officiating. Burial will follow at Buffalo Springs Cemetery.

In Lieu of Flowers:

WDFB-AM Christian Radio Station, 3596 Alum Springs Rd., Danville, KY 40422