Harlan County District Court News Published 11:30 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

• David W. Logan, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), failure of owner to maintain required insurance-security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, rim/frame obsyring lettering or decal on plate — jury trial scheduled Dec. 13.

• Devin Ryan Curry, 27, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended six months and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.

• Justin McQueen, reckless driving, disregarding stop sign, failure to produce insurance card — jury trial scheduled Dec. 13.

• Justin McQueen, speeding (25 miles per hour over the limit), careless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Dec. 13.

• Justin Ryan McQueen, possession of marijuana, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — jury trial scheduled Dec. 13.

• Merrick Dunson, 22, disregarding stop sign, possession of marijuana, person 18-20 in possession/purchase attempt to purchase/have another purchase alcohol, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) — dismissed, officer did not appear for hearing.

• Ashley Nicole Planck, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, following another vehicle too closely — jury trial scheduled Dec. 13.

• Ashley Nicole Planck, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (second offense) — jury trial scheduled Dec. 13.

• Della Ann Wiggins, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), license to be in possession — jury trial scheduled Dec. 13.

• Melissa Taylor, 43, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (third offense) — dismissed, trooper not present for hearing.

• Kayla Couch, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Dec. 13.

• Jeremiah North, 20, no operator’s/moped license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security first offense — first charge, amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived) on the first two charges; other charges, dismissed.

• Jeremiah North, 20, resisting arrest, second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension — first charge, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charge, dismissed.

• Brian Keith Rose, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) — jury trial scheduled Dec. 13.

• Theresa Allene Estes, 60, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) — dismissed, witness not present for hearing.

• David W. Logan, disregarding traffic control device/light, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), controlled substance prescription not in original container (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt — jury trial scheduled Dec. 13.

• Michael L. Jones, 53, third-degree terroristic threatening — dismissed, no intentional contract.