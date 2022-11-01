Harlan County District Court News Published 1:09 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

The following cases have been heard in Harlan District Court. Judge Scott Lisenbee presiding.

• Billy Lucas, 41, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled March 13, 2023.

• Adreanna Webb, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) — jury trial scheduled Nov. 29.

• Derrick Adams, 38, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — continued for jury trial May 16.

• Candice Fee, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O — jury trial scheduled Dec. 6.

Jessica Miles, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense), two counts of second-degree wanton engagement, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), resisting arrest — jury trial scheduled Nov. 29.

• Autumn B. Robbins, 37, speeding (17 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card — continued for jury trial May 16.

• Penny Madden, 55, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Nov. 15.

• Robert Fred Perkins, 48, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Nicholas Conner Shackleford, 21, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol — dismissed (officer not present for hearing).

• Jimmy Bailey, 39, alcohol intoxication in a public place — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Jimmy Bailey, 39, alcohol intoxication in a public place, second-degree disorderly conduct — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Ashley Nicole Ball, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) — jury trial scheduled Dec. 6.

• Ashley Nicole Ball, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, license to be in possession — jury trial scheduled Dec. 6.

• Cody Wynn, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing — jury trial scheduled Nov. 29.

• Cody Wynn, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. — jury trial scheduled Nov. 29.

• John Cameron Thomas, 36, second-degree criminal mischief — dismissed (complaining party not present for hearing).

• Joshua R. Baldwin, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. — jury trial scheduled Nov. 29.

• Anthony Carr, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — jury trial scheduled Dec. 6.

• Hubert L. Hall, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — jury trial scheduled Dec. 6.

• Hubert Lee Hall, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — jury trial scheduled Dec. 6.

• Tyler Maggard, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — jury trial scheduled Dec. 6.

• Melanie D. Shoemaker, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (second offense) — jury trial scheduled Dec. 6.

• Josh Noe, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — jury trial scheduled Nov. 29.

• Tony Farley, 56, of Dayhoit, failure to wear seat belt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) — continued for jury trial May 9.

• James Aaron Trammell, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — jury trial scheduled Dec. 6.

• Amanda Pace, 32, four counts of third-degree terroristic threatening — jury trial scheduled Nov. 29.

• Justin L. McQueen, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct — jury trial scheduled Dec. 6.

• Donna K. Clayborn, 54, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) — continued for jury trial May 16.

• Devin Tyler Shepherd, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — jury trial scheduled Nov. 29.

• Justin Brown, theft by unlawful taking (under $500), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — jury trial scheduled Dec. 6.

• James Walker, four counts of third-degree terroristic threatening — jury trial scheduled Nov. 29.

• Justin D. Brown, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, menacing, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), second-degree disorderly conduct — jury trial scheduled Dec. 6.

• Jeffery Carson Widner, 65, careless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drug (first offense), possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle — continued for jury trial May 16.

Trenton Burkhart, 65, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, improper equipment — continued for jury trial May 16.

• Rocky Napier, second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury), two counts of third-degree terroristic threatening — jury trial scheduled Nov. 29.

• Autumn Robbins, 37, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), two counts of all-terrain vehicle violations, license to be in possession, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card — continued for jury trial May 16.