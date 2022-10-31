Edward Michael McKnight, 67 Published 2:23 pm Monday, October 31, 2022

Edward Michael McKnight, 67, of Townley, Alabama formerly of Cumberland, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022. There will be no service, per Mr. Edward Michael McKnight’s request.

Mr. McKnight retired from U.S. Steel after 37 years of service as a coal miner.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Ethel McKnight; siblings, Don McKnight of Cumberland Kentucky, Jerry McKnight of Cumberland Kentucky, Bill McKnight of Sharps Chapel Tennessee, Thelma Jackson of Cumberland Kentucky, David McKnight, of Cumberland Kentucky, Bob McKnight of Cumberland Kentucky, Wilma Howard of New Mexico, Gladys Bush of Cumberland Kentucky, and Carlos McKnight of Cumberland Kentucky.

He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years Deborah McKnight formerly of Cumberland, Kentucky; daughter, Lacy McKnight of Townley, Alabama; son, Jess McKnight of Oak Grove Alabama; three grandchildren, Leland McKnight, Chandler McKnight, and Ava McKnight, and a host of other relatives and dear friends.