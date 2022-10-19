Harlan County District Court News
Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, October 19, 2022
- Andrew Tye Patrick, third-degree criminal trespassing, menacing — pretrial conference scheduled Jan 9, 2023.
- Eric R. Helton, 37, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance security (first offense) — pleaded guilty, fined $733 ($450 suspended).
- Charles E. Brock, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate — continued for arraignment Oct. 24.
- Tammy Thomas, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, improper registration plate, no operator’s/moped license, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt, license to be in possession — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
- Jeffery Widener, 65, operating a vehicle on suspended revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, improper equipment — jury trial scheduled March 14.
- Walter Smith, 45, menacing — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled July 18.
- Marshall Adams, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), obstructed vision and/or no windshield, no operator’s/moped license, failure to wear seat belt — pretrial conference scheduled Jan. 9.
- Gary V. Griffey, 66, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
- Brandon Haynes, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Nov. 28.
- Trusten Shay Wynn, 25, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), possession of marijuana — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Jan. 31.
- William B. Farley, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — pretrial conference scheduled Jan. 9.
- Brian L. Riley, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
- Trusten S. Wynn, 25, speeding (12 miles per hour over the limit), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, careless driving, expired or no registration plate — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Jan. 31.
- Ladonna Sue Kelly, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate — continued for arraignment Oct. 24.
- Brandon Moses, 34, license plate not illuminated, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, driving on a DUI-suspended license (first offense), failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
- Ronald Williams, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, improper display of registration plate, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Nov. 28.
- Boyd Campbell, 35, two counts of theft by unlawful taking (automobile, $1,000 or more but under $10,000) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
- Heather Anderson, 45, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belt, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) — jury trial scheduled Nov. 1.
- Shawna L. Dagostino, 45, non-resident fishing without a license/permit — pleaded guilty, fined $193.
- Anthony S. Smith, failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, license to be in possession — continued for arraignment Nov. 28.
- Sam Maggard, 48, driving on a DUI-suspended license (first offense), no operator’s/moped license, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, careless driving, second-degree criminal mischief, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled March 13.
- Steven Wayne Shepherd, license plate not illuminated, failure to wear seat belt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) — pretrial conference scheduled Jan. 9.
- Theresa Ann Lyons, 52, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 60 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off Walmart property.
- Hannah Beatrice Farmer, no tail lights, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — continued for arraignment Oct. 24.
- Carl Edward Collins, failure to illuminate head lights, improperly on the left side of highway, reckless driving — continued for arraignment Nov. 28.
- Dustin J. Lewis, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (second offense), driving on a DUI-suspended license (first offense), no operator’s/moped license, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, second-degree fleeing or eviding police (motor vehicle) — pretrial conference scheduled Jan. 9.
- Nancy Hammonds, 44, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, resisting arrest — first three charges, pleaded guilty, fined $193 and sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charge, dismissed.
- Rachel Faith Marlow, three counts of theft by deception (under $500) — jury trial scheduled Dec. 6.
- Kenneth J. Cottrell, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Nov. 28.
- John D. Hall, 59, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — pleaded guilty, fined $193.
- Joyce Marie Jones, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, improper registration plate, operating a vehicle on suspended revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle with one headlight — continued for arraignment Oct. 24.
- Justin E. Miniard, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Nov. 28.
- Melissa A. Hensley, 52, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled July 18.
- Timothy Ray Hall, 45, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle — continued for jury trial Feb. 21.
- Joshua Adam Stamper, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Nov. 28.
- Bettina Taylor, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, disregarding stop sign, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Oct. 24.
- Chad A. Cox, speeding (19 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Nov. 28.
- Bobby Couch, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — continued for arraignment Oct. 24.
- Marshall T. Adams, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s/moped license, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, obstructed vision and/or no windshield — pretrial conference scheduled Jan 9.