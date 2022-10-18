Johnson Central blanks Black Bears 43-0

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

Senior running back Chase Price rushed for 170 yards on 16 carries and scored three touchdowns as visiting Johnson Central shutout Harlan County 43-0 in district football action on Friday.

It’s the first time the Black Bears have been shut out in 18 games under second-year coach Amos McCreary.

Johnson Central has won all ten meetings with the Black Bears since 2013.

The Golden Eagles didn’t score until their third possession of the game when Price went in from the 2-yard line at the 2:17 mark of the opening quarter. Sawyer Crum added the first of five extra points.

Johnson Central scored two touchdowns in the second period.

With 6:24 remaining before halftime, Grimm had an 18-yard keeper for a TD. Crum’s kick made it 14-0.

At the 1:06 mark of the second period, Price added a 4-yard touchdown run, and Crum’s kick gave the Eagles a 21-0 advantage at the break.

The second began when Johnson Central kickoff and the ball bounced off a Harlan County player, and Zack McCoart recovered the ball at the HC 44.

Four plays later, McCoart scored from the 5-yard line with 10:42 left in the third period. Crum added the extra point, and the Eagles led 28-0.

Johnson Central’s Chandler Spradlin intercepted a Josh Sergent pass near midfield.

Five plays later, Price scored from the 4 with 5:47 remaining in the third quarter. Price added the two-point conversion to force a running clock as the Golden Eagles took a 36-0 lead.

The final score came with nine minutes left in the last quarter as junior Christian Barnes scored on a 26-yard run. Daniel Casa added the point after for the Eagles.

Johnson Central gained 310 yards of offense, all on the ground.

Mason Lawson had 33 yards on seven carries for the Golden Eagles. McCoart added 32 yards on nine rushes.

The Black Bears were held to 46 total yards. Sergent led the team with 17 yards on seven carries, and James Howard followed with 16 yards on five rushes.

Sergent threw two interceptions for HC. He started in the place of junior QB Ethan Rhymer, who is injured and could miss the rest of the season for the Bears.

Johnson Central (6-2 overall, 3-0 district) will clinch the regular season title with a win at home against Letcher Central on Friday.

Harlan County (3-5, 0-3) travels to Perry Central on Friday.

Junior running back Jonah Swanner saw action for Harlan County but wasn’t 100 percent well.

White honored

Before the football game started, a former 13th Region official crew’s family and friends were honored.

Don White was a longtime referee in Harlan County. He was a former school teacher, bus driver, coach, husband, father, and friend.

White passed away earlier this summer of Covid-19.

White’s widow was presented with a plaque by Friday night’s official crew, led by longtime friend/referee Darrell Wilson.

Johnson Central 43

Harlan County 0

JCHS 7 14 15 7–43

HCHS 0 0 0 0–0

JC–Price 2 run (Crum kick)

JC–Grimm 18 run (Crum kick)

JC–Price 4 run (Crum kick)

JC–McCoart (Crum kick)

JC–Price 4 run (Crum kick)

JC–Barnes 26 run (Casa kick)