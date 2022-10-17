Green Dragons rout visiting Lynn Camp 54-8

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

Darius Akal and Dylan Middleton found the end zone twice each Friday as Harlan claimed a blowout win over Lynn Camp at the Joe Gilley Athletic Complex.

The win gives the Green Dragons an overall record of 6-2 and 1-1 in district play.

Harlan put the game away in the first quarter by scoring 32 points. The Dragons pushed across one TD each in the second, third, and fourth periods.

Senior running back Jayden Ward opened the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run. Ward also added the two-point conversion.

Harlan made it 16-0 when quarterback Donovan Montanaro connected with Nate Montanaro on a 10-yard TD pass. Darius Akal scored the two-point conversion with 6:44 left in the quarter.

Will Austin added a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown, and Akal’s two-point conversion made it 24-0.

Middleton scored with eight seconds remaining in the opening quarter on a 26-yard run, and Donovan Montanaro added the conversation as Harlan led 32-0.

Akal had touchdown runs of five and 16 yards for the Dragons, with Ward scoring on a pair of two-point conversions. Harlan led 48-0 after the third period.

Both teams would score in the final quarter.

Lynn Camp avoided the shutout as quarterback Peyton Wilson connected with Ian Agosto for a 10-yard TD pass. D.J. Wren added the conversion run with 7:30 to play.

Harlan closed the scoring when Middleton raced 60 yards on an ensuing kickoff return.

Donovan Montanaro rushed for 65 yards on six carries for the Green Dragons. Ward added 49 yards on six rushes. Middleton followed with 30 yards.

Middleton and Cameren Maples each recovered fumbles for Harlan.

Sophomore linebacker Jeremiah Madden led the Dragon defense with seven tackles. Noah Kirby and Middleton had five tackles each. Donovan Montanaro added four.

Wilson completed seven of nine passes for 86 yards for the Wildcats.

Wren rushed for 45 yards on 14 carries. The Wildcats had 34 total rushing yards.

Darren Campbell, a sophomore defensive back, led the Wildcat’s defense with seven tackles. Hayden McKinney and Wilson followed with five tackles apiece.

Harlan returns to action Friday at home against district-rival Pineville (7-1 overall, 1-1 district) at 7:30 p.m.

The winner will host the first round of the playoffs. Harlan could face a rematch at home against Lex. Sayre with a victory over Pineville.

The game is for the Battle of 119. Senior night festivities will begin at 6 p.m.

“We can’t control all the what ifs (of the playoffs), but we can control what we do, and I thought we played well early in the game,” Harlan coach Eric Perry said. “I thought our offensive line blocked well, and we had good energy on defense. We didn’t tackle that well, but we got a lot of people to the ball. There were a lot of bright spots.”