Federal grand jury hands down indictment in illegal fishing case

A federal grand jury in Bowling Green has been busy, returning indictments in cases that range from selling fentanyl that caused death other drug and weapons charges, even a case involving illegal fishing of shovelnose sturgeon.,According to court documents, between December 27, 2021, and January 31, 2022, Elijah Lovell, 19, of Henderson, distributed fentanyl that resulted in the death of another person, “J.H.” Additionally, on May 5, 2022, Lovell distributed fentanyl that resulted in the death of “C.G.” Lovell faces 20 years to life in prison if convicted.

In the fishing case, Charles Hopkins, 51, of Smithland, was charged with one count of conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act. The indictment alleges that in spring 2016, 2017, and 2018, Hopkins, working with others, transported and sold shovelnose sturgeon and their roe in interstate commerce, knowing that the fish were taken in violation of and in an unlawful manner under the laws and regulations of Kentucky. If convicted, Hopkins could get up to 5 years in prison.

In addition, Ahmed Al-Dulaimi, 23, of Bowling Green, is charged with being a felon in possession of three firearms. His prior felony convictions include theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more), fraudulent use of a credit card ($500 or more but less than $10,000), retaliation against a participant in the legal process, theft by unlawful taking (firearm), and receiving stolen property (firearm). If convicted, he faces up to ten years in prison.

Michael S. Johnson, 45, of Adolphus, is charged with possessing with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. If convicted, he could get 10 years to life.

James Duke, 43, of Campbellsville, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. His prior felony convictions include third-degree burglary, knowingly and fraudulently using an ID card/electronic code for benefits, and manufacturing methamphetamine. If convicted, he could get up to 10 years in prison.

David Bridgewater, 39, of Campbellsville, is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. His prior felony convictions include possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree wanton endangerment, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance. He also faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Bladimir Gomez-Aguilar, 38, a citizen of Mexico, is charged with unlawful re-entry into the United States and possessing a firearm by a person unlawfully in the United States. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

The charges were announced Wednesday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky.