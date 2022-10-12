Harlan County District Court News

Published 12:18 pm Wednesday, October 12, 2022

By Staff Reports

• Nicholas Todd Baldwin, 24, resident fishing without a license/permit — dismissed on proof.

• David E. Pridemore, 56, non-resident fishing without a license/permit — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Rickie Pridemore, 60, non-resident fishing without a license/permit — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Charles Johnson, 50, resident fishing without a license/permit — pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived).

• David Labor, 47, resident fishing without a license/permit — pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived).

• Christopher S. Cargle, 22, resident fishing without a license/permit — dismissed on proof.

• Maranda Joy Miniard, 30, failure to use child restraint device in a vehicle, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Jan. 23, 2023.

• Billy M. Griffin, 34, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Nov. 15.

• Selena Maria Moore, 35, of Coldiron, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance-security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — continued for arraignment Nov. 14.

• Shawn McClain, 33, theft by unlawful taking, third-degree criminal mischief — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• James Aaron Trammell, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — jury trial scheduled Dec. 6.

• John Collett, 41, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), operating a vehicle with one headlight, improper equipment, license to be in possession — continued for arraignment Nov. 14.

• John Collett, 41, speeding (18 miles per hour over the limit), license to be in possession — continued for arraignment Nov. 14.

• Allan W. Johnson, 50, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), failure to produce insurance card — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended six months and sentenced to driving school; other charge, dismissed.

• Douglas Longstreath, improper start from the parked position, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — continued for arraignment Nov. 7.

• Elijah McClendon, 25, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Nov. 7.

• Steven Mullins, fraudulent use of a credit card (under $509 within a six-month period) — jury trial scheduled Nov. 15.

• Kandy M. Smith, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license — jury trial scheduled Nov. 15.

• Josh Noe, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — jury trial scheduled Nov. 29.

• Cody Wynn, 37, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, more than 2 grams of methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Darren Randall Fuson, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — continued for arraignment Oct. 10.

• Kayla Garland, 29, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, license to be in possession, careless driving — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended six months and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.

• Gregory Lee Watkins, 53, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $153.

• Melanie D. Shoemaker, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (second offense) — jury trial scheduled Dec. 6.

• Roger Gibson, 57, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 10.

• Amanda Pace, four counts of third-degree terroristic threatening — jury trial scheduled Nov. 29.

• James Walker, four counts of third-degree terroristic threatening — jury trial scheduled Nov. 29.

• Stephanie Cloud, 33, of Loyall, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, harassment (no physical contact) — continued for arraignment Nov. 14.

• Stephanie Cloud, 33 of Loyall, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — continued for arraignment Nov. 14.

• Tammy Thomas, 48, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, improper registration plate — continued for arraignment Nov. 14.

• Donna K. Clayborn, 53, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) — continued for arraignment Nov. 7.

• Shirley Renee Bean, 55, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, careless driving — continued for arraignment Nov. 7.

• Justin L. McQueen, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct — jury trial scheduled Dec. 6.

