Tuesday deadline to register to vote

With Kentucky’s Nov. 8 General Election now less than a month away, the Kentucky Secretary of State’s office says there are some deadlines approaching.

First and most importantly, the deadline to register is Tuesday at 4 p.m., local time. It can be done in person at your local county clerk’s office or online.

The excused absentee ballot online portal is now open to have an absentee ballot mailed. The deadline to request a ballot is Oct. 25, and completed ballots must be in the hands of the county clerk by 6 p.m., local time, on Nov. 8. So far, the Secretary of State’s office says 32,198 ballots have been requested, as of Oct. 7.

In-person, excused, absentee voting will take place Oct. 26-28 and Oct. 31-Nov. 2.

Some of the qualifications to vote excused absentee include women in their third trimester of pregnancy, you or your spouse have surgery scheduled that will require hospitalization on early voting days and election day, election workers, or you are scheduled to work/commute on early voting days and election day.

No excuse for early voting dates will be Nov. 3-5 (Thursday-Saturday); time and locations will vary by county, but each location must be open a minimum of eight hours. In addition, In-person, excused, absentee voting is Oct. 26-28 and Oct. 31-Nov 2. Times and locations will vary (most will be done at the county clerk’s office, but each county will have it listed).

While there has been a shortage of poll workers in the past, the Secretary of State’s office says most counties have enough poll workers, but there is always a need for alternate poll workers in case someone gets sick or cannot make it on election day. They can sign up online.

For more information, including registering, requesting an absentee ballot, sample ballots, the locations in each county for early voting and election day polling places, and more, visit govote.ky.gov