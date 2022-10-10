Escaped inmate captured in Breckenridge County

Kentucky State Police at the Elizabethtown Post have recaptured a Breckenridge County Detention Center inmate, who escaped from custody while being treated for injuries at a local hospital early Monday morning.

The KSP says they received a call around 1:20 a.m. Monday that Kody Claycomb, 30, of Louisville, reportedly had been taken to Breckinridge Memorial Hospital in Hardinsburg for examination after a fall in the detention center. While at the hospital, Claycomb assaulted the deputy jailer who was accompanying him and fled in a detention center vehicle, a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse. This vehicle was reported not to have any type of radio or weapons inside at the time of the escape.

The Traverse was later found along US 60 near the Harned community of Breckinridge County and Claycomb remained at large until he was tracked down and taken into custody a few hours later.

Claycomb was being held at the Breckinridge County Detention Center in Hardinsburg on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. He will also likely face an escape charge.