Kentucky man indicted for assaulting TSA agents at Louisville airport

Staff Report

A federal grand jury returned an indictment Tuesday charging a Kentucky man with forcibly assaulting two Transportation Security Agency officers at Louisville’s Muhammad Ali International Airport.

According to the indictment, Kelvin R. Portwood, 55, of Winchester, was charged with interference with security screening personnel and two counts of forcibly assaulting, resisting, and impeding officers of the United States government. Portwood was arrested on Sept. 30.

Portwood appeared in U.S. District Court of the Western District of Kentucky for an initial appearance on a criminal complaint on Oct.2. If convicted, Portwood faces up to 26 years in prison.

This case is being investigated by the FBI, the TSA, the U.S. Air Marshal Service, and the Louisville Airport Police, with the assistance of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Mount Sterling Police Department.