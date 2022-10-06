Boone County man faces multiple charges

Action by Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s Special Prosecutions Unit has resulted in the indictment of a Boone County man on human trafficking, drug possession, and forgery charges.

A Boone County grand jury indicted Jason Marley, 51, on one count of human trafficking-commercial sexual activity/minor (a Class B Felony punishable by 10-20 years in prison if convicted), two counts of human trafficking-commercial sexual activity (a Class C Felony, 5-10 years), one count of unlawful transaction with a minor first degree-controlled substance (Class C Felony), 15 counts of forgery second degree (Class D Felony, 1-5 years), and one count of possession controlled substance first degree (Class D Felony).

According to Cameron’s office, Marley subjected two individuals to sex trafficking. One was allegedly trafficked as both a minor and as an adult. The other individual was trafficked as an adult.

Marley was also indicted for the unlawful possession of methamphetamine, knowingly inducing a minor to engage in illegal activity involving a controlled substance, and forgery.

Authorities have not revealed what led to the investigation of Marley.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, while Assistant Attorney General Barbara Whaley presented the case before the Boone County grand jury on behalf of the commonwealth.

Marley was arrested Wednesday evening by the Sheriff’s Office and lodged in the Boone County jail. No bond information was available Thursday morning. No Boone Circuit Court arraignment date has been set.