Voter registration in Kentucky shows nice bump in August

Secretary of State Michael Adams announced Friday after two years of flatlined voter registration, Kentucky is now seeing a surge, with 9,631 new voters joining the rolls in August, and those registering as “Other” continuing to see the most growth.

“Voter registration is back,” Adams said. “With COVID increasingly in the rearview mirror, political parties and civic organizations are able to promote voter registration, and we’re doing our part as well.”

During the same period, 5,373 voters were removed from the rolls: 4,189 deceased voters, 677 voters who were convicted of felonies, 412 voters who moved out of state, 65 voters adjudged incompetent, 29 voters who voluntarily de-registered, and 1 duplicate registration.

Republican registrants, who earlier this year surpassed Democrats, now account for 45.3% of the electorate, with 1,618,444 voters. Republican registration increased by 3,266 voters, a 20% increase. Democratic registrants are currently 44.9% percent of the electorate. Democratic registration shrunk by 1,099 voters, a .07% decrease. Voters registered as Independent or with other affiliations account for 9.8% of the electorate. That “Other” registration group increased by 2,191 voters, which represents a 63% rise. Those voters who are not Republicans or Democrats remain the fastest-growing share of the electorate in Kentucky.

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 11 to be eligible to participate in the Nov. 8 general election.

You can do it in person at your county clerk’s office, by mail to your county clerk’s office if it is postmarked by Oct. 11, or online at https://vrsws.sos.ky.gov/ovrweb/.