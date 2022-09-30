Evarts council talks body armor, fire truck

The Evarts City Council held their regular meeting for September on Tuesday, Sept. 20, discussing several issues, including purchasing body armor for the Evarts City Police Department and a truck for the Evarts City Fire Department.

Evarts City Clerk Kristi Lamb went over some details following the meeting.

“During the police department report, Evarts City Police Chief Owen Noe reported to the council we were approved for a KOHS (Kentucky Office of Highway Safety) Safety Grant to purchase safety vests,” Lamb said.

Lamp pointed out the vests are the body armor type.

The grant will pay $3,325 toward the vests, with the city providing the additional $1,000 needed to purchase a total of five body armor vests.

The council also heard a request from Evarts City Fire Chief Cledo Powers. He asked the council for permission to purchase a tanker truck for the Evarts City Fire Department.

“It’s a tanker pumper truck,” Lamb said. “It’s a 1992 International.”

Powers told the council he would use the state aid money available to his department from the Kentucky Fire Commission to pay for the truck over five years.

Lamb explained the city contacted the Kentucky Fire Commission for permission to use the state aid money to purchase the truck and stated the truck will be purchased with no funds required from the city.

“We have a ladder truck that we are going to use as a trade-in,” Lamb said.

The council approved the purchase of the truck.

The council also discussed a resolution with the Cumberland Valley Area Development District.

“It’s a resolution relating to the Cumberland Valley Multi-Jurisdictional, Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan for the city of Evarts,” Lamb said.

The resolution states, “under the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) requires that local jurisdictions have in place a FEMA-approved Hazard Mitigation Plan as a condition of receipt of certain future Federal mitigation funding.”

The council adopted the resolution with no objections.