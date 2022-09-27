Kentucky paves way for emergency crews to Florida

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray issued an official order on Tuesday to help speed emergency crews and supplies to Florida and other states that are in the path of Hurricane Ian.

Under Gray’s order, drivers of commercial vehicles engaged in restoring power or clearing debris in the affected areas are temporarily exempted from limits on hours of driving and having to stop at weigh stations.

The vehicles also are exempted from permit fees for overweight/over-dimensional loads, and International Registration Plan requirements are waived for vehicles providing relief supplies and services.

In announcing the issuance of the order, Gray said, “We in Kentucky know all too well the devastating effects severe weather can have on communities, and this order helps ensure there’s no delay in getting necessary equipment and assistance into a disaster area.”

The official order will remain in effect through 12:01 a.m. ET, on Oct. 20, 2022, but can be extended by Gray if needed. To ensure the safety of the traveling public, contracted drivers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in their vehicles.

Similar orders lifting restrictions on trucks, drivers, and supplies, had been issued following the deadly tornado outbreak in western Kentucky last December and in the wake of eastern Kentucky floods in late July. They have since expired.