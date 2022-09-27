Harlan County Courthouse News

Civil Lawsuits

• Barbara Christine Cantrell vs. Robert Wafr Cantrell — dissolution of marriage.

• Brandon Noble Dean vs. Carlena Rose Dean — dissolution of marriage.

• James Miracle vs. Mary Miracle — dissolution of marriage.

• UAG IU, LLC, vs. Almond Shackleford — credit card debt collection.

• Crystal June Warf vs. Clifton Travis Warf — dissolution of marriage.

• Adam Roark vs. CSX Transportation — tortious and wrongful acts.

• Danialle E. Arvin vs. John W. Arvin — dissolution of marriage.

• Melissa Turner vs. Barry Blair — dissolution of marriage.

• John Tyler Allen vs. Seslee Nicole Griffin — dissolution of marriage.

• Reed Franklin Scearse vs. Michelle Renee Scearse — dissolution of marriage.

Makayla Thomas vs. Justin Fields, et al. — dissolution of marriage.

• Mark Ward cs. Bella Donna Burke — custody.

• Opal N. Scheloske vs. Chester O. Holbrook — child support.

• Larry Ward vs. Douglas Shackleford — car accident.

• Kathy Maxine Bearden vs. Doug Shackleford — automobile dispute.

• Portfolio Mortgage & Finance vs. Terry Jacobs — credit card debt collection.

• Vanderbilt Mortgage FIance, Incorporation vs. John Stewart, et al. — contract dispute.

• Faren Sturgill vs. John David Sergent — dissolution of marriage.

• Yvonne Roseanna Wells vs. Cecil Aubrey Bailey — dissolution of marriage.

District Court

• Phillip Cox, 55, careless driving, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended revoked operator’s license, possessing a license when privileges, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (second offense) — jury trial scheduled March 28, 2023.

• Jamela Turner, 35, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Robert Langley, 20, theft of identity of another without consent, two counts of theft by deception ($500 or more but less than $1,000) — waived to the grand jury.

• Paul J. Ball, 43, third-degree terroristic threatening — pretrial conference schedule Feb. 13.

• Jimmy O. Koger, 37, disregarding stop sign, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), no operator’s/moped license — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Jimmy Koger, 37, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Benjamin D. Sullivan, 40, three counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Christopher Clay Yount, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt — jury trial scheduled Nov. 1.

• Amanda Napier, 40, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Tyler B. Lawson, 28, failure to use child restraint device in vehicle, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, two counts of failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — first three charges, pleaded guilty, fined $233; other charges, dismissed.

• Charlotte Anne Halcomb, 22, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card — pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 5.

• Jennifer Jones, 45, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Feb. 21.

• Shelly Diane Johnson, 32, speeding (13 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to operate on highway — first charge, amended to speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, on the first two charges, fined $$172; other charges, dismissed.

• Stanley E. Farley, 41, second-degree disorderly conduct — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Wendy Inman, 42, violation of local city ordinance — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Cassey Bryant, 38, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pretrial conference scheduled Feb. 6.

• Alex Dakota Jenkins, 28, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), giving officer false identifying information, controlled substance prescription not in original container (first offense) — first two charges, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charge, dismissed.

• Kenneth Howard, alcohol intoxication in a public place — pleaded guilty,sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Kenneth Griffith, 70, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Kenneth O. Howard, 52, alcohol intoxication in a public place — pleaded guilty, fined $193.

• Mark E. Stephens, 47, menacing, resisting arrest — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Catherine Deal, 32, of Cumberland, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — first three charges, pleaded guilty, fined $208; other charges, dismissed.

• Cody S. Wilder, 29, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended revoked operator’s license — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Arbin Shepherd, 67, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Victoria Perkins, 24, attempt of theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off Walmart property.

• Randall Jones, 43, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled June 13.

• Justin Gambrel, 25, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, no operator’s/moped license — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Feb. 20.

• Justin A. Gambrel, 25, failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, license to be in possession, operating a vehicle on suspended revoked operator’s license, no brake lights — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Feb. 20.

• John W. Phelps, 44, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), failure to notify address change to the department of transportation, license to be in possession — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference schedule Feb. 13.

• Desirae Davidson, 24, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), no operator’s/moped license, operating a vehicle on suspended revoked operator’s license, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — first charge, amended to failure to produce insurance car, pleaded guilty, on the first two charges, fined $50 (court costs waived); other charges, dismissed.

• Lloyd G. Lewis, 51, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no registration plate, license plate not illuminated — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.

• Wendall Jones, 42, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), improper display of registration plate, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to operate on highway — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Arbin Shepherd, 67, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), transfer of a motor vehicle without a bill of sale, failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.