Harlan County soccer notebook

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

Senior Abigail Gaw and Santana Risner, a junior, had one goal as Harlan County shutout host Knox Central 2-0 in high school soccer action last week.

Senior goalkeeper Brookelyn Crider had seven saves for the Lady Bears, who improved to 4-8 on the season.

Harlan County defeated visiting Bell County 2-1 in district action on Thursday.

No information was available for the Lady Bears.

Shelby Collins scored the only goal for the Lady Cats. Kiley Cupp had six goalkeeper saves for Bell High.

Harlan County is unbeaten after 14 games against Bell County in school history.

The Lady Bears will play host to Hazard on Thursday and entertain Middlesboro on Tuesday.

Harlan County closes the regular season on Sept. 29 at Perry Central.

HC drops two of three

The Harlan County Black Bears lost to Estill 2-1 and Letcher Central 4-0 in soccer action earlier this month.

The Bears blanked Middlesboro 6-0 on Sept. 13.

The Yellow Jackets fell to 3-4 on the season.

No scoring information was available.

Harlan County (5-5-2) returns to action Thursday at Whitley County.

The Colonels claimed a 9-0 win earlier this season at HC.

Whitley County holds a 9-0 record all time against HC.

The Black Bears will visit Knox Central on Sept. 26 and host Barbourville on Sept. 27 to close the regular season.