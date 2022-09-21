Harlan County Courthouse News

This information was compiled for the week of Sept. 14.

District Court

• Mark Edward Stewart, 45, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), failure to produce insurance card — pleaded guilty, fined $176.

• Ronald Williams, 47, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway, no operators/moped license, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Shawn P. Carroll, first-degree criminal trespassing — jury trial scheduled Oct. 4.

• Johnathan M. Caldwell, third-degree criminal mischief — jury trial scheduled Nov. 15.

• Nancy Marie Crider, 45, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 60 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Charlotte Anne Halcomb, 22, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 5.

• James C. Skidmore, 54, failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Scott Ray Johnson, 36, speeding (19 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $153; other charge, dismissed.

• Rebecca Daniels, 42, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.

• Allen L. Fultz, 63, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, no brake lights — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Haley Shiann Perkins, 22, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Christopher Paskanell Gilbert, 34, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, improper lane usage/vehicles keep to right except to pass, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to wear seat belt — first three charges, pleaded guilty, fined $253 and sentenced to 60 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charges, dismissed.

• Kelly M. Bray, 35, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.

• Shelby Cowan, 25, license to be in possession, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Chyenne Freeman, 49, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• William Hendrix, 39, speeding (19 miles per hour over the limit) — amended to speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $163.

• Justin Neil Sergent, 37, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

• Ronda Atkins, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $183.

• Cassey Bryant, 38, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Feb. 6, 2023.

• Julia Katherine Collins, 54, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), permitting operation of motor vehicle with improper registration, registration and title requirements: vehicle not operate on highway, failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, display/possession of cancelled/fictitious operator’s license — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Edward Brown, 63, third-degree criminal mischief — pretrial conference scheduled Sept. 19.

• Cathy Sue Hollard, 40, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, possession of marijuana, but/possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to issue insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, improper or no windshield — pretrial conference scheduled Sept. 19.

• Luther Jerome Cottrell, 41, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled April 11.

• Houston Carter Fugate, 31, speeding (12 miles per hour over the limit), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Bruce Lee Burgan, speeding (18 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card — first charge, amended to speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $678 ($450 suspended) on the first three charges, other charges, dismissed.

• Michael Osborne, 38, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license, license to be in possession — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Joseph Robert Branham, 41, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Michelle Boring, 43, seven counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, three counts of theft by deception — waived to grand jury.

• Clarence Curtis, 37, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, expired or no registration plate, failure to wear seat belt — waived to grand jury.

• John David Hall, 58, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) — waived to grand jury.

• Marlena Danielle Lewis, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• William Hendrix, 39, third-degree criminal trespassing — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Sept. 26.

• Houston C. Fugate, 31, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Harold W. Johnson, 46, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — pleaded guilty, fined $243.

• Jonah Stanley, 26, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Eric Edens, 35, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), but/possession of drug paraphernalia — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Morgan Allen, 37, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

Eddie Delph, 56, no operator’s/moped license, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure to wear seat belt — first charge, amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $208 on the first two charges; other charges, dismissed.

• Terri Elizabeth Griffey, 40, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Cassandra Leeann Ross, 28, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, careless driving, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, display of illegal/altered registration plate, improper display of registration plate — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Sept. 19.

• Ronald North, 66, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to notify address change to the department of transportation — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $182; other charges, dismissed.

• Timothy Engle, 51, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, improper display of registration plate, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license to be in possession — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Jacquise Cabbell, 28, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit), failure to use child restraint device in a vehicle — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Debbie Carmen Romero, 35, failure to use child restraint device in a vehicle — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Sheliah Raleigh, 73, license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.

• Dedra Roseanna Napier, 35, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Bobby R. Foley, 35, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Johnny Darrell Gray, 49, expired or no registration plate, improper registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Darren Randall Fuson, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — continued for arraignment Oct. 10.

• Christopher Clay Yount, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt — jury trial scheduled Nov. 1.

• Penny Madden, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Nov. 15.

• Elmer Middleton, 59, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — pretrial conference scheduled Oct. 24.

• Vernie J. Shell, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense), resisting arrest — jury trial scheduled Oct. 4.

• Shawn Brock, second-degree cruelty to animals — jury trial scheduled Oct. 4.