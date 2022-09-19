William F. Noe, 98 of Wallins Creek, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on September 13, 2022. He was a World War II Veteran. He was born to the late Harvey and Jane Branson Noe on September 27, 1923.

Mr. Noe is preceded in death by his Parents; Son, Kirby Jackson; Brother, Richard Noe and Sister, Rose Engles.

William is survived by his loving Wife, Alice Noe; Daughter, Billie Brown; Step Son, Harold Mitchell and Wife Vicky; Grandchildren, Dillon Jackson and Wife Kaylee of Hopkinsville, Jacob Shepherd and Wife Raygen of Hopkinsville, Jordan Shepherd and Keegan Brown of Hopkinsville, Heather Ostering of London, Brittany Jackson of Glenco and Rachelle Jackson of Glenco; Great Grandchildren, Emma Ostering, Kaylon Jackson, Darren Jackson, Knox Gibson and Everest Shepherd; Niece, Freda Carreciro of Connecticut.

Visitation will be Friday, September 16, 2022 from 1PM to 2PM in the Chapel of Mount Pleasant Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2PM also in the Chapel with Jim Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery with Grandsons and Friends serving as pallbearers.

Mount Pleasant Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. William F. Noe.