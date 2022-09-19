Swanner leads Bears past Pike Central

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

Junior running back Jonah Swanner scored six touchdowns on Friday as Harlan County rolled to a 58-21 win over visiting Pike Central on homecoming night.

Swanner had touchdowns runs of 45 and 69 yards on the ground while catching four TDs from Ethan Rhymer. Swanner rushed for 116 yards and had 124 yards in receptions.

Junior Thomas Jordan led the ground attack for HC with 167 yards on 12 carries.

Rhymer, a junior quarterback, completed five of eight passes for 146 yards with four touchdowns with no interceptions.

Pike Central senior running back Matt Anderson paced Hawks with 202 yards and three touchdowns.

Anderson gave PCC a 7-0 advantage with a 7-yard TD run. Rudy Sanchez added the extra point.

Swanner went 45 yards for a touchdown and scored a two-point conversion as the Bears led 8-7.

Swanner scored on a 69-yard TD run and went in for the conversion as HC led 16-7 with 2:19 remaining in the opening quarter.

Anderson answered on the next play with an 80-yard touchdown run. He scored on the two-point conversion to pull the Hawks within one, 16-15, after one period.

The Black Bears went 72 yards on seven plays, with the drive capped off with a 20-yard pass from Rhymer to Swanner. Swanner added the two-point conversion.

Jordan scored two touchdowns in the first half, but penalties brought the ball back. The junior scored on a 25-yarder, and with Swanner’s conversion run, the lead grew to 32-15 with 4:12 left in the half.

The next Bears touchdown came when Swanner caught a 30-yard pass from Rhymer three minutes later.

Jordan ran 45 yards and scored on a 28-yard TD run to open the second half. The Bears held a 44-15 advantage.

Anderson raced 68 yards for Pike Central’s last touchdown with 11:12 left in the third quarter.

Swanner caught a 46-yard touchdown pass from Rhymer. Rhymer connected with Swanner for the two-point conversion to make it 52-21

A 28-yard TD pass from Rhymer to Swanner with 3:10 to play in the third quarter closed the scoring.

The Black Bears picked up 17 first downs on the night. Pike Central had 10.

HC was whistled for 96 yards on 11 penalties. The Hawks were penalized seven times for 75 yards.

Harlan County (3-2) opens district play at home against Clay County (3-1) on Friday.

The Tigers opened the season with a 34-26 loss at Knox Central. Clay has defeated Leslie County (42-32), Lynn Camp (40-0), and Pike Central (47-0).

The Tigers are coming off an open date.

Pike Central (1-4) returns to action Friday, hosting Floyd Central (0-5).