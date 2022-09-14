Local man indicted for robbery

A Harlan man is facing an indictment after allegedly stealing two firearms after arranging to buy the guns.

Michael Long, 18, was arrested on an indictment warrant on Sept. 5.

According to the original citation, Kentucky State Police Post 10, Harlan, received a call from a Baxter resident about two firearms being taken from the caller. An investigation determined Long, who another man accompanied, went to the caller’s residence in a beige 1998 GMC Jimmy. The caller had agreed via Facebook messages to sell Long a 12-gauge shotgun and a 9mm handgun. Long and the other individual were looking at the firearms when Long brandished a handgun, and the two left the residence while still in possession of the two firearms. Kentucky State Police trooper later observed a vehicle matching the description of the GMC. Troopers made contact with Long, who was a passenger in the vehicle. Long was in possession of the two firearms which had been reported stolen.

In the three-count indictment handed down by the grand jury on Aug. 17 states on April 14, Long threatened physical force with intent to commit a theft while armed with a deadly weapon. Long was intoxicated and in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Long was indicted for first-degree robbery, public intoxication, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.

In other police activity: