Eulnia Victoria “Vicky” Day, 65

Eulnia Victoria “Vicky” Day, age 65, of Cawood, passed away on September 9, 2022, at the Harlan Appalachian Regional Hospital. Mrs. Day was born on July 3, 1957, to the late Abner and Catherine Noe. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 40 years, Warren Frank Day. Children, Robert Day, Christopher Day, Stephanie Day, Charita Day; bother, Abner Noe Jr; sister, Tempa Blanton and husband Charlie, several nieces, nephews, and family also survive. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 13, 2022, from 1 PM until 2 PM in the chapel of Mount Pleasant Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at Day-Jackson cemetery at Cranks, KY, with the Reverend Doug Daniels officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Mount Pleasant Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Vicky Day.