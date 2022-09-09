Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission plans seven town-hall meetings around the state, starting in Pikeville Sept. 19

The state commission overseeing distribution of $478 million in opioid-settlement funds in Kentucky has scheduled a series of town-hall meetings to discuss drug addiction, treatment and recovery in the state.

The Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission also announced at its Aug. 29 meeting that it plans to open an online application portal for addiction programs wanting to apply for aid by Oct. 15.

Sept 19: Pikeville – The Overlook, 891 Bob Amos Dr.

Sept. 27: Ashland – The Train Depot, 99 15th St.

Oct. 11: Hazard – The Forum, 101 Bulldog Lane

Executive Director Bryan Hubbard said the commission's goal is to start distributing grants by Jan. 1, reports Alana Watson of WKU Public Radio. The town-hall meetings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. local time on these dates and at these places:

Oct. 26: Lexington – UK Student Center, 160 Avenue of Champions Nov. 1: Louisville – Simmons College, 1000 S. Fourth St.

Nov. 9: Bowling Green – WKU, 2355 Nashville Road

Nov. 29: Paducah – Convention Center, 415 Park St.