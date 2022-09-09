City of Harlan leaves tax rates unchanged

The city of Harlan’s tax rates for real and personal property will remain unchanged for the next fiscal year, following the city council’s approval of an ordinance specifying the rate during a recent meeting.

According to the ordinance, the ad valorem tax rate for real property subject to taxation in the state of Kentucky will be .46 cents per each $100 of assessed value.

The ad valorum tax rate for personal property subject to taxation in Kentucky will be .49 cents per each $100 of assessed value.

The ordinance states all taxes levied by the ordinance must be paid on or before Dec. 31. Taxes are payable at the city offices. There will be no discount for taxes paid prior to the due date. Taxes paid after the due date has passed will be subject to a 10 percent penalty. Late payments will also result in an 18 percent interest rate being applied per annum, calculated from the due date.

The ordinance additionally states the state of Kentucky requires each city to levy an ad valorem tax for city purposes annually, with all taxes being levied through ordinance. The city’s legislative body is required to provide for sufficient revenue to operate the city government. The ordinance applies to the tax assessment for the calendar year. All receipts are to be used for city purposes and accounted for in the fiscal year.