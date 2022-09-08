Living on Purpose: God builds His temple with living stones

By Billy Holland

Contributing Writer

As a Christian faith writer, I am blessed with God providing me spiritual insights and considerations to relay to others. He creates opportunities for me to share. However, what I do is nothing more special than how millions of other Christians serve Him, and I humbly acknowledge that most are more talented and effective than myself. I’m just a small piece of a large puzzle, one voice among many pointing toward the one who has all authority, created everything and knows everything.

I can honestly say that I’m consumed with writing about God and the Christian life, and my testimony includes that I did not pursue or plan this way of life. I know it sounds unusual, but writing came to me through a spiritual experience when I was a younger man, and since that time, it has been a sacred part of my life. I received two prophetic encouragements that were confirmed, and I’m very grateful to God for His calling. Writing is the first thing I think about when I awaken, and in the evenings, I have a pad and pen on the table next to my recliner to scribble my thoughts while our English Bulldog Teddy snores in my lap. Scott Fitzgerald is quoted as saying, “You do not write because you want to say something; you write because you have something to say.” I am a truth seeker and must spend a portion of every day meditating, praying, reading, and writing. If I ignore a thought and plan to write it down later, it’s often like a dream that fades and will eventually dissipate. I’ve learned over the years that no matter where I am or what I’m doing, I must write it down, or I may lose it.

Throughout my working career (yes, I’ve been a bi-vocational minister), I would jot down ideas, as many times I would be humming a tune, and a complete song with verses and chorus would just suddenly come to me. Later at home, I would play and sing this new song as if I had known it all my life. I typed and recorded them at home as demos so that I could remember them. Many of these original songs have been recorded in professional studios as the Lord helped me create several full-length CDs along with YouTube videos that are available for those who would like to listen to them. Over the next few years, writing music evolved into writing devotions and sermons and became the foundation of what I do today. I’ve played the guitar since I was a kid and have ministered in churches, nursing homes, prisons, homeless shelters, weddings, funerals, revivals, and such throughout my life. As a former worship pastor in several churches, I’ve always enjoyed leading others into God’s presence.

So what drives every Christian to serve God? I believe He gives His people spiritual gifts, and they receive inspiration from the Holy Spirit, who empowers them to accomplish His will. Whatever the Father has placed in the heart of His children, it is to fulfill a divine purpose. I Peter 2:5 says, “You are like living stones being built into a spiritual house to be a holy priesthood, offering spiritual sacrifices acceptable to God through Jesus Christ.” Christian pastors, teachers, singers, and evangelists are messengers of the gospel of Christ, which is the power unto salvation to all who will believe. As we confess Jesus as our Lord and believe that God has raised Him from the dead, as Romans 10:9 -12 explains, we all become “living stones” within God’s eternal temple.

This analogy of God’s family being like stones or bricks in a wall reveals that no one is considered more important than anyone else. As each stone supports the structure, they individually become unified with the body of Christ. Listen to Ephesians 2:19-22, “Now, therefore, you are no longer strangers and foreigners, but fellow citizens with the saints and members of the household of God. Having been built on the foundation of the apostles and prophets, Jesus Christ Himself being the chief cornerstone, in whom the whole building, being joined together, grows into a holy temple in the Lord. In Him, you are also being built together for a dwelling place of God in the Spirit.” “Jesus, thank you for shedding your blood and resurrecting so that we might be transformed into a living stone for your glory. Amen.”

Read more about the Christian life at billyhollandministries.com.