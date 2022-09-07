Lady Dragons split games with Middlesboro

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

Morgan Martin fired in 16 points on Thursday as visiting Middlesboro defeated Harlan 40-30 victory on Thursday at Harlan in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Millie Roberts added 12 for the Lady Jackets. Jenna Baker scored seven points. Lillie Partin tossed in three, while Trinity DeRossett had two.

Addison Campbell led the Harlan Lady Dragons with eight points. Peyshaunce Wynn and Gracie Hensley contributed seven points apiece. Harper Ann Carmical and SaraKate Fisher added four each.

Jordyn Smith poured in 18 as Harlan won 28-10 over the Lady Jackets in the fifth- and sixth-grade games.

Addyson Patton tossed in eight points, and Chrissy Saylor added two.

Kaprice Rogers led Middlesboro with four points. Karlee Masters tallied three, while Aubree Womack scored two. Chloe Brown added one.