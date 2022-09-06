Harlan County Property Transfers

• Rex C. Estridge, et al., to Edward G. and Phyllis F. Browning, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County — state tax $38.

• Robin B. Magnani to Steven B. and Robin B. Magnani, property in Harlan County.

• Steven B. and Robin B. Magnanito Steven B. or Robin B. Magnani, under the Steven and Robin Magnani Living Trust, property in Harlan County.

• Steven B. and Robin B. Magnanito Steven B. or Robin B. Magnani, under the Steven and Robin Magnani Living Trust, tracts in Harlan County.

• Grace Baptist Church to James L. and Darra B. Huff, tract or parcel of land at Bledsoe — s.t. $70.

• Fred and Phyllis Dilley to Adam James Wynn, property in Harlan County — s.t. $57.

• Betty J. Dixon to Deborah Hensley, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County.

• Douglas Lynn Collins Jr., and Cassandra Carol Collins to Paul McLain and April Nicole Collins, tract of land in Harlan County — s.t. $49.

• Edward W. and Barbara Ann Huckleby to Joshua James and Brittany Nicole Lewis, property in Harlan County — s.t. $105.