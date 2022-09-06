Black Bears strike first but Whitley scores 28 straight to win

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

The Harlan County Black Bears scored on its first possession Friday at Whitley County, but it was the Colonels who ran off 28 unanswered points for a 28-8 win.

The game was scoreless after one quarter until Harlan County found the end zone with 6:32 to play in the second quarter as Jonah Swanner scored from the 3. He also added the two-point conversion to take an 8-0 lead with 6:32 remaining in the first half.

Whitley County QB Tye Hamblin scored from the 8-yard line, and Mason Croley added a two-point conversion with 3:17 remaining in the first half.

A 54-yard touchdown pass from Hamblin to Shane Parker made it 14-8.

Croley scored on a 29-yard touchdown run to give Whitley County a 21-8 at the 1:01 mark in the third quarter. Jacob Senters added the extra point.

An interception returned for a touchdown by Sam Haynes closed the scoring, following Senters’ point after.

Hamblin completed just three of 10 passes for 68 yards.

Croley gained 96 yards on nine carries for the Colonels. Hamblin added 77 yards on 13 rushes.

Chris Cureton led Whitley’s defense with 11 tackles. Sam Haynes and Christian Grubb followed with nine and eight, respectively.

It was Whitley County’s fifth straight victory over the Bears.

The Black Bears have started the last three seasons with a 1-2 record.

Harlan County will visit Knox Central (3-0) on Thursday at 8 p.m.

The Panthers are 8-3 overall against the Bears, including two straight wins.

Whitley County (1-2) will be open this week before traveling to Log Mountain to face the Bell County Bobcats on Sept. 16.