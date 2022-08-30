Condley: Lemon Blueberry Bread

By Sarah Condley

Columnist

Blueberries, blueberries, blueberries. Boy, oh boy, we had blueberries, and they were so flavorful! I was searching for blueberry recipes when I found this one for lemon blueberry bread on the Ahead of Thyme website. I love the flavor of lemon and blueberry and hoped this recipe would turn out.

I decided to prepare this bread on Tuesday evening after I’d finished the supper dishes. Fresh blueberries were in the refrigerator that needed to be used, and I thought there was no time like the present to get started. Besides that, we’d finished up the last of a pound cake, and I wanted something sweet.

Since I like to bake, I had all the ingredients on hand and quickly combined the dry ingredients in a large bowl. Then I put all of the wet ingredients in a 4-cup measuring cup, stirred the ingredients, and poured the wet stuff into the dry stuff. I pulled the blueberries from the refrigerator and measured out 1 cup. I gently folded them into the batter, poured them into a greased loaf pan, and topped them off with 1/2 cup of blueberries.

The oven was preheated, and I slid the pan in and set the timer for 55 minutes. When the timer went off, the bread hadn’t been browned, but after testing it for doneness, it was ready to come out of the oven. The bread cooled for 10 minutes, and then I removed it from the pan and let it continue to cool.

While the bread cooled, I put the glaze together. I started out just using a tablespoon of lemon juice, and the glaze was a perfect consistency, so I didn’t add any more. I drizzled it over the entire warm loaf. Some of the glaze ran off, but since I had it sitting on waxed paper, I scooped up the overrun, put it back on top of the loaf, and smeared some on the sides of the bread.

While the bread was still warm, I asked Brad if he wanted to give it a taste, and he said no, “it was too late.” I didn’t care what time I would try it, so I cut into the bread and placed it on a plate. I cut the slice into three pieces and headed to the living room. I stood beside Brad, took a bite, and then asked him again if he wanted a taste. He took the bait and had one bite. He said he thought it was good, and I thought it was yummy, then he asked for another bite.

I had enough willpower not to get another slice before bed but was anxious for the morning so that I could have a piece for breakfast. When Brad was turning out the lights for the evening, he asked who I was going to share the bread with, and I told him I didn’t know. The next day I took some to some friends, and they agreed with us that this bread was a definite winner and that I “Nailed It.”

I’ve prepared several blueberry recipes this summer. I am sad that blueberry season has ended, but I’m thankful God provided an overabundance and that we could put some in the freezer. It will be so lovely this fall and winter to use them to re-make some of these delicious Nailed It recipes.

Recipe and Baking Instructions

• 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 1/3 cup sugar

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 cup milk

• 1/3 dup vegetable oil

• 1 egg

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1 lemon, juiced and zested

• 1 1/2 cups fresh blueberries, divided

• For the Lemon Glaze:

• 1/2 cup powdered sugar

• 1-2 teaspoon lemon juice

• Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly grease a 9×5 inch pan (1 lb. loaf pan) with cooking spray oil.

• In a large mixing bowl, combine the dry ingredients including flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt.

• Whisk together until evenly distributed and set aside.

• In a medium mixing bowl, whisk well to combine the wet ingredients, including milk, oil, egg, vanilla extract, lemon juice, and lemon zest.

• Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix together using a rubber spatula until just combined and no dry ingredients are visible. Do not overmix (overmixing will make the bread denser and firmer). Fold in 1 cup of blueberries until evenly mixed.

• Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan and add the remaining 1/2 cup blueberries on top.

• Bake for 55 minutes until golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center of the bread comes out clean. Let cool for 10-15 minutes, then invert to remove the loaf.

• Serve warm or at room temperature. Drizzle with glaze if desired.

• Lemon Glaze: Combine the powdered sugar and lemon juice until smooth.