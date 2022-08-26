Bahamas trip reveals new insights about Tshiebwe

It’s hard to constantly continue to be more impressed with Oscar Tshiebwe but the interview he did with SEC Network’s Tom Hart during Kentucky’s exhibition trip revealed several new insights.

It was no surprise that Tshiebwe talked a lot about his faith and that he was “spending more time with God” or how God changed his life and that of others.

But what was more revealing was the way he talked about his time at West Virginia before transferring to Kentucky midway of his sophomore year.

“At West Virginia, I was more into basketball and my personal life, but like right now, at Kentucky since I transferred because I went through a lot, God humbled me and I just want to serve Him and stay busy doing the work of God,” Tshiebwe said.

It’s hard to imagine Tshiebwe who has preached at churches in Kentucky and led Bible study classes at UK not being in tune spiritually at any time.

“I feel like it wasn’t a low point (at West Virginia) because I was just focusing on me, not to serve,” Tshiebwe said. “Right now, I feel like I’m focusing more about serving others, because the Bible says the greatest among you should be a servant.

“I just want to be a servant, to give people hope so they can believe that they can achieve their dreams.”

Tshiebwe and UK quarterback Will Levis might be the two most popular athletes in Kentucky and it’s hard to believe that Tshiebwe used to “get nervous all the time” when he was speaking but that’s what he told Hart during the interview.

“But the more I do it, I just keep getting comfortable. I’m comfortable right now,” Tshiebwe said. “Every time I go preach, I get so excited because I know people love my story, they love about where I came from,. From the beginning again, that really gave me hope.

“And I feel good. I don’t really get nervous anymore, except when God is giving me some crazy message to go speak. So, I just kind of get nervous, but I just need the Holy Spirit to lead me.”

Hart constantly praised Tshiebwe’s play on air during UK’s four games. He averaged 11.5 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 23.5 minutes per game. The praise didn’t stop once Hart returned home.

“Oscar is Oscar. I don’t know that there is any more likable college player in any sport,” Hart posted on Twitter. “He’s authentic. Oh and he’s the reigning Player of the Year, so there’s that.”