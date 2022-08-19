Regional All “A” Classic slated

By Paul Lunsford, Contributing Writer

The Harlan Lady Dragons will host the 13th Region All “A” Classic Volleyball Tournament on Sept 9-10.

The Classic will open with a game-in game on Friday as Jackson County faces Red Bird at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, the tlassic will begin with four first-round games.

The Jackson County-Red Bird winner will play Williamsburg at 10 a.m.

The other games on Saturday will include Barbourville taking on Oneida Baptist at 11 a.m., Lynn Camp plays Middlesboro at noon and Harlan faces Pineville at 1 p.m.

The semifinals and championship game will be played that evening.

The Williamsburg Lady Jackets won the tournament in 2021. Lynn Camp claimed the championship in 2020.