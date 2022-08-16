Harlan County Courthouse News

Civil Lawsuits

• Christian Walker vs. Shaniqua King — custody.

• Anita Thompson vs. Kelly Thompson — dissolution of marriage.

• Randy Deal vs. Charles York, et al. — personal injury.

• Deustche Bank Trust Company vs. Betty Sergent, et al. — foreclosure.

• Joey Turner vs. Elizabeth Turner — dissolution of marriage.

• Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, d/b/a Mr. Cooper, vs. Pam Sturgill, et al. — foreclosure.

• Dylan Ray Fields vs. Catherine Fields — dissolution of marriage.

• Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Gary Helton — seller plaintiff/goods (debt collection).

• Monticello Banking Company vs. Henry D. Grills, et al. — foreclosure.

• National Collegiate Student Loan vs. Keith E. Ellis — contract dispute.

• Clermont County, PCSA vs. Chrystal Pedigo — child support.

• Carr Polson vs. Verlanda Pittman — property damage.

• Kimberly Collins vs. Jesse Collins — dissolution of marriage.

• Sarah Gilley vs. Allen Whitaker — grandparent visitation.

• Jackie Wallen vs. 3M Company, et al. — product liability.

• Martha Huff vs. Mark Huff — dissolution of marriage.

• Kentucky Utilities Company vs. Harlan-Cumberland Coal Company, LLC, — seller consumer services.

• J.G. Wentworth Origination vs. S&S — property rights.

• Deandra L. Fields vs. McKinley C. Huff — custody.

• Citibank, N.A., vs. Robert Howard, et al. — foreclosure.

• MTAG as C/F MGD of Kentucky vs. Leroy Smith, et al. — foreclosure.

District Court

• Joshua A. Napier, 35, two counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Nicholas Connor Shackleford, 20, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Oct. 18.

• • Joyce Boggs, 59, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — bench trial scheduled Jan. 31, 2023.

Willard Smith, 37, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Willard Smith, 37, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, improper display of registration plate, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Willard David Smith, 37, failure to wear seat belt, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Isaac Mitchell, 27, of Cranks, disregarding traffic control device (traffic light), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Oct. 25.

• Phyllis Casolari, 44, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended six months and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.

• Michael Bennett, 51, disregarding traffic control device (traffic light), operating a vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt — jury trial scheduled Oct. 25.

• Timothy Davis, 45, careless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance — dismissed, negative lab results/no complaining witness.

• Derek Lewis, 21, theft by unlawful taking (gasoline) — pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 29.

• Johnny D. Delph, 58, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), careless driving, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended six months and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.

Joshua Roy Farmer, 37, no tail lights, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), second-degree fleeing or evading police police (motor vehicle), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), reckless driving — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Allen Fultz, 63, of Baxter, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card — dismissed.

• Allen Fultz, 63, of Baxter, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, failure to give or improper signal, reckless driving, improper equipment — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended six months and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.

• Brian D. Miles, 32, violation of local city ordinance — pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 29.

• Amanda Mott, 31, endangering the welfare of a minor — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Amanda Mott, 30, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Crystal G. Turner, 40, no operator’s/moped license — amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived).

• Carolyn Michelle Middleton, 46, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct — jury trial scheduled Nov. 1.

• Gregory M. Smith, 51, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Jimmy Bailey, 38, alcohol intoxication in a public place, second-degree disorderly conduct — jury trial scheduled Oct. 18.

• Arlie J. Lay, 47, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, careless driving — jury trial scheduled Aug. 9.

• Sandra Kaye Stevens, 54, theft by unlawful taking (under $500), third-degree criminal trespassing — dismissed, no complaining witness.

• Wesley Wayne Branson, 39, of Harlan, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — jury trial scheduled Aug. 9.

• John Thomas, 36, second-degree criminal mischief — jury trial scheduled Oct. 18.

• Katherine A. Ray, 61, careless driving — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Heather Anderson, 45, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belt, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) — jury trial scheduled Nov. 1.

• Deanna Bowling, 57, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of legend drug — waived to grand jury (bond set at $14,000 at 10 percent).

• Rachel Faith Marlow, 37, of Harlan, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway — jury trial scheduled Dec. 6.

• Johnny Deal, 49, fourth-degree assault (child abuse) — dismissed, no complaining witness.Jason Callahan, 30, third-degree criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, $500 or more but under $1,000) — continued for pretrial conference Oct. 10.

• Pamela A. Gregory, 49, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500), public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

Thomas James Compton, 39, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense), careless driving — jury trial scheduled Sept. 27.

• Joshua Ray Holden, 40, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), reckless driving, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, theft by unlawful taking (firearm) — continued for preliminary hearing.

• Eric Curry, 42, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, license to be in possession, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.