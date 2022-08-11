KSP asks for help in western Kentucky cold case

Kentucky State Police at the Mayfield Post are asking for the public’s help in solving a 37-year-old cold case murder that took place in Hickman County in western Kentucky.

On the evening of January 7, 1985, grocer Duane W. Caldwell and his wife, Betty, had closed their market in Clinton for the night and were walking to their vehicle. As they approached it, which was parked in the parking lot of First Federal Savings and Loan, an unknown male individual appeared from a nearby alley.

The individual robbed the Caldwell’s using a .22 caliber rifle. During the robbery, Duane Caldwell was shot to death. The unknown individual was described as a black male, wearing dark green or gray coveralls, and a red ski mask. It is believed another male individual was operating a getaway vehicle that was parked a short distance away.

Kentucky State Police regularly re-examine cold cases for possible new leads. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Adam Jones at 270-856-3721, by email to adamm.jones@ky.gov , or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.