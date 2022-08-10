Kentucky State Police investigate murder, suicide

Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a shooting incident which occurred in Harlan County Tuesday night leaving two dead.

Phoebe Cloud, 39, and Mitchell Cloud, 39, were both pronounced deceased on Tuesday.

According to a news release, Kentucky State Police Post 10, Harlan, received a call at approximately 9:09 p.m. stating two individuals had been shot near Johnathan Drive in Harlan County. KSP Detectives and Troopers responded to the scene and began an investigation. The initial investigation indicates Phoebe Cloud was shot by her husband, Mitchell Cloud. Mitchell Cloud then shot himself. Harlan County Deputy Coroner Jim Rich responded to the scene and pronounced both individuals deceased.

The case is under investigation by KSP.