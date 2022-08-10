Harlan County Courthouse News

Marriage Licenses

• Isaiah J.T. Ryan, 30, of Wallins, to Rikki Lashell Pace, 27, of Wallins.

• Justin Drake Higgins, 24, of Dayhoit, to Kaylee Hope Madden, 21, of Dayhoit.

• Daniel John Myers, 38, of Cawood, to Bonnie Dawn Lewis, 42, of Cawood.

• Jared Randall Turner, 34, of Lynch, to Megan Leann Jackson, 30, of Lynch.

• Connor Franklin Leisge, 26, of Harlan, to Hannah Kathryn Cawood Busroe, 25, of Harlan.

• Keston Wayne Gabriel Price, 21, of Grays Knob, to Taylor Alyssa Jordan, 21, of Grays Knob.

• Clay Allen Lambert Jr., 33, of Grays Knob, to Angela Kay Green, 40, of Grays Knob.

• Eric Maurice Bull, 46, of Evarts, to Stephanie Danielle Ford, 40, of Evarts.

• Jacquise Juwan Jamar Cabbell, 28, of Benham, to Tashuna Lache Parker, 29, of Benham.

• Chucky Dewayne Blevins, 35, of Coldiron, to Mary Heather Stewart, 31, of Coldiron.

District Court

• Wesley Mason Akers, 26, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespassing — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled May 23, 2023 (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).

• Wesley Mason Akers, 26, speeding (17 miles per hour over the limit), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (second offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, license to be in possession, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), improper equipment — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled May 23, 2023 (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).

• Michael Buell, 37, theft by unlawful taking ($1,000 or more but under $10,000), third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree persistent felony offender — waived to grand jury (bond set at $60,000 at 10 percent).

• Michael T. Buell, 37, first-degree wanton engagement, second-degree fleeing or eviding police (on foot), public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), resisting arrest, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), second-degree criminal mischief — waived to grand jury (bond set at $60,000 at 10 percent).

• Heather Burkhart, 44, second-degree disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication in a public place, menacing — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Charles Cargle, second-degree disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication in a public place, menacing — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Mary E. Keith, 43, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense), no operator’s/moped license, failure to wear seat belt — first charge, amended to operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (second offense), pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled April 25.

• Justin Lamb, 40, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — continued for arraignment.

• Justin H. Lamb, 40, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), reckless driving, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — continued for arraignment.

• Thomas Lester, 45, fourth-degree assault (dating violence with minor injury) — jury trial scheduled Nov. 1.

• Thomas L. Lester, 45, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $45,000 at 10 percent).

• Wendell Middleton, 48, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to wear seat belt, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, drug unspecified) — continued for arraignment.

• Vernie J. Shell, 62, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense), resisting arrest — jury trial scheduled Oct. 4.

• Jeffrey W. Guthrie, 47, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance security first offense, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, residents not to use license of other state, failure to notify address change to the department of transportation — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Terry Combs, 51, alcohol intoxication in a public place — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Michael Bennett, 27, second-degree criminal trespassing — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Michael Bennett, 27, third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Michael Allen Bennett, 27, third-degree criminal trespassing — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Tiffany Rechelle Bennett, 28, third-degree criminal trespassing, menacing, resisting arrest — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• McCaylee AnnaMarie Napier, 23, of Evarts, second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.