Harlan County Courthouse News

District Court

• Rachel Faith Marlow, 38, theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but under $10,000) — waived to grand jury.

• Hannah Dezerae Melton, 21, second-degree cruelty to animals, two counts of dogs to be licensed, two counts of dogs to be vaccinated against rabies, two counts of violating local county ordinance — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 8.

• Timothy Ray Collett, 38, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — dismissed on proof.

• Timothy Engle, 51, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, improper display of registration plate, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license to be in possession — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Joseph Allen Collins, 41, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate,rim or frame obscuring lettering or decal on plate — dismissed on proof and warning.

• Nicholas Connor Shackleford, drinking alcoholic beverage in a public place — pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived).

• Jennifer Hilton, 44, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — dismissed on warning.

• Jacquise Cabbell, 28, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit), failure to use child restraint device in a vehicle — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Dylan Wayne Thomas, 21, third-degree criminal mischief — dismissed (no complaining witness, no victim present).

• Debbie Carmen Romero, 35, failure to use child restraint device in a vehicle — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Dedra Roseanna Napier, 35, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Bobby R. Foley, 35, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Devin T. Shepherd, 31, first-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief (residential rental property) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $60,000 at 10 percent).

• Gordon Fultz, 22, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, improper registration plate, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — jury trial scheduled April 11, 2023.

• Cassandra Leeann Ross, 28, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, careless driving, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, display of illegal/altered registration plate, improper display of registration plate — pretrial conference scheduled Sept. 19.

• Timothy Shane Smith, 35, theft/receipt of stolen credit/debt card, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card (under $500 within six months) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Treyvon Long, second-degree disorderly conduct — jury trial scheduled March 28.

• Terri Elizabeth Griffey, 40, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Jeffery Widener, 65, operating a vehicle on suspended revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, improper equipment — jury trial scheduled March 14.

• John Goldsberry, 48, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — jury trial scheduled Feb. 21.

• Travis Corey Davidson, 29, no operator’s/moped license — amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $158.

• Mary Dunson, 40, carrying a concealed deadly weapon — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Gary Planck, 24, license to be in possession — pleaded guilty, fined $158.

• Nancy Hardy, 55, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card — pleaded guilty, fined $60 (court costs waived).

• Stephen M. Watts, 51, resident fishing without a license/permit — pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived).

• Brian Shepherd, 29, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 8.

• Shannon Watts, 49, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 8.

• Joyce Jones, 49, disregarding traffic control device (traffic light), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Aug. 16.

• Charles Wayne Smith, 60, failure to wear seat belt, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — dismissed on warning,

• Justin Lamb, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.

• Tina Britt, 51, of Harlan, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (second offense) — pleaded guilty, fined $908, operator’s license suspended 12 months and sentenced to driving school and seven days in jail.

• Samuel Creech, 22, third-degree criminal trespassing — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off property.

• Jason Wayne MIddleton, 38, failure to illuminate headlights, expired or no registration plate, driving on a DUI-suspended license (first offense), first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), reckless driving — waived to grand jury (bond set at $60,000 at 10 percent).

• Jason Wayne Middleton, 38, third-degree arson — waived to grand jury (bond set at $60,000 at 10 percent).

• Jason Wayne Middleton, 38, second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking ($10,000 or more but under $1,000,000) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $60,000 at 10 percent).

• Desirae Davidson, 24, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, $500 or more but under $1,000) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off property.

• Desirae Davidson, 24, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 8.

• Ashley Ball, 37, 16 counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, 16 counts of theft by deception — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 15.

• Desirae N. Davidson, 24, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Joshua Brett Bates, 28, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled March 7.

Property Transfers

• Robert Michael Forester, et al., to Brooke Danyele Johnson, property in Harlan County.

• Theresa Barnes, et al., to Floyd Barnes Sr., property in Harlan County — state tax $32.

• Hickory Hills Rentals, LLC, to Andrew Hensley, property in Harlan County — s.t. $150.

• Brenda Neal, et al., to Pamela Eileen Sizemore, tract or parcel of land in Wallins.

• Thomas F. and Wanda Lobiondo to Roger W. Strege and Keith Allen Strege Sr., property in Harlan County — s.t. $69.

• Billie Jean Cawood to Amit Patel, et al., property in Harlan County — s.t. $17.

• Joyce H. Huff to Brian James and Angela Renee Taylor, property in Harlan County — s.t. $15.

• Paul E. and Sheila E. Middleton to Ora R. and Melody M. Davis, et al., property in Harlan County — s.t. $435.

• Community Trust Bank, Incorporation, to Malibu Enterprises, LLC, tracts in Harlan County — s.t. $8.50.

• Alice M. Hazen to Sandra M. Shepherd, property in Harlan County — s.t. $130.

• Patsy Williams to A.T. Wendal Brock, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County — s.t. $110.

• Ricky and Margaret Halcomb to Delis Davis, property in Harlan County — s.t. $13.50.

• The estate of George Cody Baker, et al., to Ginger Ford, property near Dayhoit — s.t. $1.

• Bryan G. Hensley and Donna Patrovich to Home Bridge Real Estate, LLC, property in Harlan County — s.t. $17.

• Erica and Henry Eldridge to Patsy Parrott, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County — s.t. $5.

• Charles Edward and Sherry Tinsley to Rosali Brock, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County — s.t. $40.

• Rural Housing Service to Tracy Phan, tract of land in the Black Joe community — s.t. $52.

• Truist Bank to Richard Allen Schreck Jr., property in Harlan County — s.t. $10.50.

• Makenna Nicole Jackson, et al., to M.B. Bush, tract of land at Cranks.

• Elisa Russell Brock, et al., to Anthony J, Chiaramonte, et al., property in Harlan County — s.t. $112.

• Anna M. Sester, et al., to Patricia Morris Scopa, et al., tract of land in Harlan County.

• Margaret E. Edwards to Kentucky River Properties, LLC, property in Harlan County — s.t. $16.

• Mark W. and Lorie A. Miracle to Charles E. and Karen R. Howard, property in Harlan County — s.t. $55.

• JK/JJ Properties, LLC, to Brandon and Margaret Edwards, tract or parcel of land at Baxter — s.t. $117.50.

• Souls Harbor Ministries, et al., to Jerod M. and Katelin A. Blevins, tract of land at Kenvir — s.t. $8.