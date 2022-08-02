Keith Rogers, Lafayette, Indiana and former pastor of the First Baptist Church of Loyall, Kentucky passed into the arms of Jesus on August 1, 2022. He was born on December 12, 1941 and was a native of Silver Creek, Mississippi. He was ordained to the gospel ministry in 1965 and served pastorates in ten states including the First Baptist Church of Wolcott, Indiana where he was pastoring at the time of his death. He had participated in Mission trips to North Dakota, Montana, Alaska and Kenya. He was very involved as a coach in the Harlan Little League for over ten years and either did the scorebook or worked the scoreboard for almost twelve years at Cawood High School.

He was a graduate of Clarke Memorial and Mississippi College both located in Newton Mississippi. He also graduated from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville Kentucky. He completed a summer study, along with archaeology dig, at the Rothberg International School of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel. He loved to travel and visited all 50 states.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Ben and Thelma Rogers.

Surviving are his wife, Brenda of Lafayette, Indiana; sons Chris (Kyle) Rogers and their children, Addison and Zachary, Louisville, Kentucky; Brian (Becky) Rogers and their children, Aaron, Jordon, and Brianna, Lafayette, Indiana; sisters-in-law, Sue (Bert) Jarvis, Cumberland Gap, Tennessee and Nance (David) Moore of Middlesboro, Kentucky; one niece and one nephew.

The family will receive friends on August 13th, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with a memorial service following at the First Baptist Church in Loyall, Kentucky. His body has been donated for cancer study at the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis.